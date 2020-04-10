शहर चुनें

CoronaVirus in UP: यूपी में 36 नए केस आए सामने, संक्रमितों की 421 पहुंची संख्या

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 10:49 AM IST
यूपी में कोरोनोवायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

10:46 AM, 10-Apr-2020

प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस के गुरुवार को 36 नए केस सामने आए हैं। 
Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सड़क पर पड़े दो-दो हजार के नोटों को देख इधर-उधर भागने लगे लोग, पुलिस ने ईंट से ढके

10 अप्रैल 2020

Maanvi Gagroo
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर फिल्म अभिनेत्री का खुलासा, बोलीं- कॉम्प्रोमाइज के बदले तीन गुना पैसों का मिला था ऑफर

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

लॉकडाउन का तीसरा हफ्ता: दुनिया के 9 बड़े देशों में कोरोना की सबसे धीमी रफ्तार भारत में

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

कोरोना: लॉकडाउन और सामाजिक दूरी ही रोकेंगे वायरस, वुहान में रुके भारतीयों ने बताए अनुभव

10 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh and Rajinikanth
Bollywood

फेक न्यूज शेयर कर लोगों में बेचैनी पैदा कर रहे हैं सेलिब्रिटीज, लिस्ट में अमिताभ और रजनीकांत का भी नाम

10 अप्रैल 2020

Ayesha Takia
Bollywood

सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया था सलमान की हीरोइन का चेहरा, ससुर के एक बयान की वजह से उठानी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी

10 अप्रैल 2020

gun
World

महामारी से त्रस्त अमेरिकियों खरीद डालीं 19 लाख बंदूकें, इतिहास दूसरी बार किया ऐसा

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
World

अमेरिका का ध्यान चीनी यात्रियों को रोकने में लगा रहा और वायरस यूरोप से आ गया

10 अप्रैल 2020

भारतीय आविष्कार
Tech Diary

देश को महामारी से बचाने में भारतीय युवा शक्ति की ये खोजें बन सकती है 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

10 अप्रैल 2020

Vishwa Shanthi
Television

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिली टीवी अभिनेत्री की लाश, दरवाजा तोड़कर घर में दाखिल हुई पुलिस

10 अप्रैल 2020

Recommended Videos

कोरोना: नोएडा, लखनऊ, आगरा और गाजियाबाद समेत यूपी के 15 जिलों के हॉटस्पॉट एरिया सील

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए योगी सरकार ने 15 जिलों के हॉटस्पॉट एरिया को सील कर दिया है।

8 अप्रैल 2020

कनिका कपूर 1:47

कोरोना को मात देकर बदला कनिका कपूर का व्यवहार, डॉक्टरों का किया शुक्रिया

7 अप्रैल 2020

कनिका कपूर 1:30

बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका कपूर को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, लखनऊ पुलिस करेगी पूछताछ

6 अप्रैल 2020

सीएम योगी 1:39

सीएम योगी ने दिए संकेत, 15 अप्रैल से यूपी में चरणबद्ध तरीके से हटेगा लॉकडाउन

6 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना 1:46

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जारी की ऑनलाइन पेंशन, वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से लाभार्थियों से की बात

3 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सड़क पर पड़े दो-दो हजार के नोटों को देख इधर-उधर भागने लगे लोग, पुलिस ने ईंट से ढके

बुध विहार इलाके में बृहस्पतिवार बीच बाजार सड़क पर पड़े दो-दो हजार रुपये के नोटों को देखकर लोग दूर भागने लगे।

10 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown update Live: अधिकतर बाजारों में सन्नाटा, लेकिन कहीं-कहीं लोग अभी भी नहीं आ रहे बाज

10 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Fatehpur

फतेहपुर: अपहरण के बाद किशोरी की हत्या, गेहूं के खेत में मिला शव, दुष्कर्म की आशंका

10 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown : ड्यूटी स्थल के थाने की बैरक में रहेंगे पुलिस कर्मी, मूवमेंट कम करने की तैयारी

10 अप्रैल 2020

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

coronavirus: हिमाचल में हॉटस्पॉट तय, सील होंगे ये जिले, नहीं मिलेगी कोई छूट

9 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में कोरोना वायरस के 80 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 463 हुई

10 अप्रैल 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

घायल लावारिस कुत्ते को अस्पताल भिजवाने की कोशिश में महिला ने गंवाए 73 हजार

10 अप्रैल 2020

