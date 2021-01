विधान परिषद से सावरकर की फोटो हटाने की मांग पर यूपी के मंत्री बोले- कांग्रेस के एमएलसी इतिहास नहीं जानते

It's misfortune of Congress that their leaders & MLCs don't know history. They want to keep history confined to the family. History is very vast: UP Minister SN Singh on Congress' objection against inauguration of Savarkar's portrait at UP Vidhan Parishad (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bEhKVtxSCG

Savarkar is one of those who wrote tales of valour for India. Congress MLCs should know that Indira Gandhi had praised him. They should recall what she had said. Congress should stop insulting patriots whose names should have been included in history: UP Minister SN Singh (2/2) https://t.co/O2MAmaGjdY