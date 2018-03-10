शहर चुनें

मरीज का पैर काटकर बना दिया तकिया, मामले से हिल गई यूपी सरकार, डॉक्टरों पर गिरी गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 10:21 PM IST
UP government suspended doctors and nurse in jhansi medical college case.
इसी मरीज के साथ हुआ ये सब - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी सरकार ने महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई मेडिकल कॉलेज झांसी में मरीज का पैर काटकर उसके सिर के नीचे रखने के मामले को गंभीरता से लिया है। मंत्री से लेकर मुख्य सचिव तक ने संवेदनशीलता दिखाते हुए प्रथम दृष्टया दोषी पाए गए चिकित्सकों व अन्य स्टाफ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दिए हैं।
चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन के निर्देश पर दो डॉक्टर व दो नर्स को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। जबकि डॉक्टर ऑन कॉल को चार्जशीट दी गई है। शासन ने इस मामले में जांच बैठा दी है और मेडिकल कालेज की प्रधानाचार्य से पूरे मामले पर रिपोर्ट तलब की गई है।

प्रमुख सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा रजनीश दुबे ने बताया कि जिस समय ये घटना हुई उस दौरान ड्यूटी पर तैनात इमरजेंसी मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. महेंद्र पाल सिंह, सीनियर रेजीडेंट आर्थोपैडिक डॉ. आलोक अग्रवाल, सिस्टर इंजार्ज दीपा नारंग व नर्स शशि श्रीवास्तव को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। डॉक्टर ऑन कॉल डॉ. प्रवीण सरावगी पर चार्जशीट जारी की गई है।

प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि इस मामले में जांच बैठा दी गई है और दोषियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रमुख सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा इस मामले पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।
 

 

