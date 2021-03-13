शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने नव नियुक्त शिक्षा अधिकारियों को दिए नियुक्ति पत्र, बोले- हमने चार साल में चार लाख सरकारी नौकरियां दी

ishwar ashish न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 02:00 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को लखनऊ के लोकभवन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के नव नियुक्त खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों को नियुक्ति पत्र बांटे। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि हमारी सरकार युवाओं को रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाने पर पूरी गंभीरता से काम कर रही है। उन्होंने दावा किया कि यूपी सरकार ने पिछले चार वर्षों में चार लाख युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरियां दी हैं।
city & states lucknow lucknow news uttar pradesh news yogi adityanath jobs in uttar pradesh

