लखीमपुर खीरी कांड: उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक बोले- ऐसी कार्रवाई होगी कि आरोपियों की रूह कांप उठेगी

यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक ने कहा है कि लखीमपुर खीरी कांड के आरोपियों को ऐसी सजा मिलेगी कि उनकी आने वाली पीढ़ियों की रूह कांप जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि घटना का खुलासा हो गया है। मामला फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा।
#WATCH | Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif involved. Girls were strangled to death & then hanged. Govt will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be given; proceedings via fast-track court: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak https://t.co/QoNlxHFwYq pic.twitter.com/dDqAtdxQ2o— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022
