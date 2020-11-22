शहर चुनें
कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दिल्ली से आने वाले यात्रियों की करेंगे जांच : मुख्य सचिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 03:31 PM IST
मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी
मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में तेजी से बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों की जांच के लिए हम वहां से ट्रेन, बस और फ्लाइट से आने वाले सभी यात्रियों का टेस्ट करेंगे जिससे उन्हें क्वारंटीन किया जा सके।
उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि हम शादी-समारोहों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या पर जल्द ही निर्णय लेंगे। हम अभी इस पर विचार कर रहे हैं।
बता दें कि कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि प्रदेश सरकार शादी-समारोहों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या पर फिर से पाबंदी लगा सकती है जिससे कि सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में अधिकतम 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

