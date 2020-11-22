कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दिल्ली से आने वाले यात्रियों की करेंगे जांच : मुख्य सचिव

बता दें कि कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि प्रदेश सरकार शादी-समारोहों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या पर फिर से पाबंदी लगा सकती है जिससे कि सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में अधिकतम 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे।
We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in #COVID19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event: UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari pic.twitter.com/3NcVfJLwwh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2020
