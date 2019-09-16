शहर चुनें

लखनऊ : गोमती नदी में मिला महिला का शव, कल मिले थे सैंडिल व पर्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 06:01 PM IST
लखनऊ में सोमवार को गोमती नदी में एक युवती का शव उतराता मिला। शव महानगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित हैदरी मस्जिद के पास गोमती के किनारे मिला। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई। पुलिस काअनुमान लगाया है कि शव एक दिन पुराना है। 
बताया गया कि कल नदी में पर्स व सैंडिल भी मिले थे। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि दोनों चीजें इसी युवती को हो सकती हैं। फिलहाल युवती की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस छानबीन में जुटी है।
