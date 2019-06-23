शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Two children dead when a wall collapsed in Amethi.

अमेठी: जर्जर मकान की दीवार ढहने से दो बच्चों की मौत, एक गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमेठी Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 07:18 PM IST
amethi
amethi - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
अमेठी थाना क्षेत्र के मुंशीगंज के कुटिया मजरे सराय खेमा गांव में रविवार दोपहर बाद हुई जोरदार बारिश के चलते एक मकान की दीवार ढह गई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जिससे दीवार के पास खेल रहे तीन बच्चे उसके मलबे के नीचे दब गए। हादसे में दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई व एक गंभीर है।

डॉक्टरों ने घायल बच्चों को इलाज के लिए हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया है।

Recommended

Woman found injured on the road in Barabanki.
Lucknow

सड़क पर पड़ी घंटों तड़पती रही युवती, देखकर गुजरते रहे राहगीर पर किसी ने नहीं की मदद

23 जून 2019

Rain in many districts in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

मानसून ने मचाई धूम, यूपी के कई जिलों में झमाझम बारिश, आमजन को गर्मी से मिली राहत

23 जून 2019

Lucknow Nagar Nigam will use beggars in collecting user charge.
Lucknow

भिखारियों को काम पर लगाएगी योगी सरकार, वसूलेंगे यूजर चार्ज, प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दी जाएगी

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
भाजपा ओबीसी मोर्चा समारोह के लिए लगाए गए होर्डिंग।
Lucknow

अगले 50 साल तक यूपी में सपा-बसपा का भविष्य नहीं: उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

23 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आखिरी ओवर में हैट्रिक पर बोले शमी, माही भाई ने बोला था यॉर्कर डाल

23 जून 2019

मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आखिरी ओवर में हैट्रिक पर बोले शमी, माही भाई ने बोला था यॉर्कर डाल

23 जून 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
amethi news two children dead wall collapsed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट
Cricket News

उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा की जमीन पर निखरी अफगानिस्तान टीम, भारत में सीखे क्रिकेट के गुर

23 जून 2019

10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू
Bollywood

फैंस की डिमांड पर इन 10 सेलेब्स ने किया था इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू, आज मिलियन्स में हैं फॉलोअर्स

23 जून 2019

Students will get degrees in Indian and regional wear only UGC given Instructions to 750 University
India News

भारतीय और क्षेत्रीय परिधानों में ही मिलेगी डिग्री, यूजीसी ने 750 विश्वविद्यालय को दिया निर्देश

23 जून 2019

बच्चे के साथ कुत्ता
Health & Fitness

घर में है डॉगी तो बच्चों को नहीं होगी बीमारी, वैज्ञानिकों ने भी मानी ये बात

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर एक्टर का कमेंट, 'न्यू इंडिया तब होगा जब आप और आपका परिवार राजनीति छोड़ देगा'

23 जून 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' के 7 साल पूरे होने पर क्यों बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 'इस फिल्म ने जिंदगी बर्बाद कर दी'

23 जून 2019

UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson caught up in row with girlfriend
World

गर्लफ्रेंड से विवाद में उलझे ब्रिटेन के पीएम उम्मीदवार जॉनसन, देर रात बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

23 जून 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

INDvsPAK मैच के दौरान पाकिस्तानी फैन ने सैफ से की थी बदतमीजी, अब सामने आया वीडियो

23 जून 2019

HD Kumaraswamy
India News

...जब सरकारी स्कूल में फर्श पर ही कपड़ा बिछाकर सो गए कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी 

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

बसपा की बैठक में मायावती का बड़ा एलान, भाई को उपाध्यक्ष तो भतीजे को बनाया नेशनल कोऑर्डिनेटर

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने पार्टी पदाधिकारियों की बैठक में बड़ा एलान किया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, उन्होंने अपने भाई आनंद कुमार को राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और भतीजे आकाश आनंद को नेशनल कॉर्डिनेटर बनाने की घोषणा की है।

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
इसी बच्चे को नहीं मिली ऑक्सीजन, गोद में लेकर मासूम को निहारती महिला।
Lucknow

केजीएमयू के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में नहीं मिली ऑक्सीजन, थम गईं नवजात की सांसें

23 जून 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती शासनकाल के 45 कर्मियों की भ्रष्टाचार व आय से अधिक संपत्ति की जांच शुरू

23 जून 2019

जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती सिंटू।
Raebareli

व्यापारी के दोनों हाथ काट कर रेलवे ट्रैक पर फेंका, युवक की हालत गंभीर

23 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

गोंडा : 70 साल की पत्नी को दे दिया तीन तलाक, पांच बेटों ने भी छोड़ा मां का साथ

22 जून 2019

बीमार महिला की मदद करतीं स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

स्मृति ईरानी ने फिर जीता दिल : रास्ते में बीमार महिला को एंबुलेंस से भिजवाया अस्पताल

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

वाराणसी: बारिश के पानी के बहाव में डूबकर दो मासूम समेत तीन की मौत

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

श्रावस्ती : प्रेमी संग में रह रही पत्नी को पति ने समझाया, नहीं मानी तो दांत से काटी नाक

22 जून 2019

couple body found hanging in a garden in Raebareli.
Lucknow

रायबरेली: बाग में नीम के पेड़ से लटके मिले लापता प्रेमी युगल के शव

21 जून 2019

क्राइम की खबर के साथ अमीनाबाद में युवक गोली मारी बलराम पुर में इलाज के लिए लाया गया व लगी भीड
Lucknow

पार्किंग ठेके के विवाद में भाजयुमो नगर मंत्री के भाई को गोलियां मारीं

23 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत से भी बदहाल हैं इन देशों के हालात, पीने को नहीं है पानी

संयुक्त राष्ट्र की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, साल 2030 तक विश्व में पीने के पानी की डिमांड 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ जाएगी। हमारा देश भी लगातार पीने के पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहा है। लेकिन आप सोच रहे हैं कि सिर्फ भारत ही पानी की समस्या से हल्कान है, तो आप गलत हैं।

23 जून 2019

मायावती 1:48

परिवारवाद की जद में मायावती, भाई आनंद उपाध्यक्ष तो भतीजे आकाश को बनाया नेशनल कोऑर्डिनेटर

23 जून 2019

कोहली 1:13

World Cup 2019: विराट कोहली पर लगा मैच फीस का 25 फीसदी जुर्माना

23 जून 2019

दिल्ली 1:46

दिल्ली में बेखौफ बदमाश, महिला पत्रकार पर चलाई गोली

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:30

...इसलिए दिव्यांग पिता किडनी बेचने को है मजबूर

23 जून 2019

Related

fir lodge on three people
Lucknow

शाखा प्रबंधक समेत तीन पर गबन का केस दर्ज

23 जून 2019

NEET
Lucknow

नीट यूजी काउंसलिंग : ऊपरी आयु सीमा निर्धारण के कारण पंजीकरण में आ रही दिक्कत

23 जून 2019

पीजीआई में भर्ती हुए मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह फिर पीजीआई में हुए भर्ती, डॉक्टरों ने किए अल्ट्रासाउंड व लिवर संबंधी टेस्ट

21 जून 2019

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपीः सड़क सुरक्षा पर बोले अखिलेश, भाजपा सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों से बेमौत मारे जा रहे हजारों लोग

21 जून 2019

रायबरेली में शनिवार को अमेठी जिले के तिलोई कस्बे के राजा विश्वनाथ शरण सिंह इंटर कॉलेज में आयोजित
Lucknow

अमेठी के विकास के लिए खुला रहेगा उत्तर प्रदेश का खजाना-केशव

23 जून 2019

डीएम अमेठी
Lucknow

जिलाधिकारी अमेठी के मजदूर से जूते साफ करवाने का वीडियो वायरल, अब दे रहे ये सफाई

21 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.