आशाराम बापू रोड पर वारदात, मोबाइल शॉप का ताला तोड़ उड़ाया माल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 07:14 PM IST
कृष्णानगर थानाक्षेत्र के मानसनगर स्थित मोबाइल शॉप का शनिवार रात ताला तोड़कर चोरों ने 75 हजार रुपये का माल पार कर दिया। पीड़ित की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

कृष्णानगर के आशाराम बापू रोड निवासी अंकुर त्रिपाठी की मानस नगर में मोबाइल शॉप है। अंकुर के मुताबिक, रविवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे दुकान खोलने पहुंचे तो शटर का ताला टूटा था और सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था।

कैश बॉक्स खुला था और तीन हजार की नकदी गायब थी। इसके अलावा चोर 60 हजार के मोबाइल, दस हजार के मेमोरी कार्ड व कुछ अन्य कीमती सामान गायब था। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पड़ताल शुरू की और डाग स्क्वॉएड और फोरेंसिक टीम ने साक्ष्य जुटाए।

इंस्पेक्टर कृष्णानगर अंजनी कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि घटनास्थल के पास एक दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दो संदिग्ध युवक दिखे हैं। जो दुकान के पास काफी देर तक खड़े रहे और मोबाइल शॉप में दाखिल हुए। फुटेज के आधार पर संदिग्धों की तलाश की जा रही है। 
