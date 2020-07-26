भूमिपूजन की तैयारीः भगवान राम और उनके भाइयों के लिए खास पोशाक सिलने में जुटे दर्जी

Ayodhya: Tailors Bhagwat Prasad and Shankar Lal are preparing the clothes with which 'Ram Lalla' will be covered with on 5th August. Shankar Lal says, "This is our 4th generation that is engaged in making clothes for the idol of Ram." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fVTyLIXGjF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2020
Tailor Bhagwat Prasad says, "Prime Minister is coming to Ayodhya on a very auspicious day. This day has arrived after such a long wait. The struggle for temple began even before we were born." (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jJiT1Qx7NJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2020
