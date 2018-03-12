शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   sushma swaraj comments on naresh agrawal.

सुषमा स्वराज ने नरेश अग्रवाल को लताड़ा, जया बच्चन पर की गई टिप्पणी को बताया अस्वीकार्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 09:38 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल व सुषमा स्वराज।
नरेश अग्रवाल व सुषमा स्वराज। - फोटो : amar ujala
सपा के राज्यसभा सदस्य नरेश अग्रवाल का विवादों के साथ भाजपा में प्रवेश हुआ है। भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करने से ठीक पहले अग्रवाल की ओर से फिल्म अभिनेत्री और सपा उम्मीदवार जया बच्चन पर की गई टिप्पणी को विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने अनुचित और अस्वीकार्य बताया है।
सुषमा स्वराज ने ट्वीट कर कहा, नरेश अग्रवाल का भाजपा में स्वागत है, लेकिन जया बच्चन पर की गई उनकी टिप्पणी अनुचित और अस्वीकार्य है। उधर, भाजपा नेता और पूर्व राज्यमंत्री आईपी सिंह ने भी अग्रवाल को भाजपा में शामिल किए जाने पर सवाल खड़ा किया है।

सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘भाजपा में नरेश अग्रवाल की जॉइनिंग से क्या आप लोग सहमत हैं’? भाजपा नेता पहले भी नरेश अग्रवाल पर निशाना साधते रहे हैं। भाजपा आईटी सेल के अमित मालवीय ने तो 27 दिसंबर 2017 को ट्वीट कर नरेश अग्रवाल को पाकिस्तान का प्रवक्ता बताया था।


RELATED

uttar pradesh news sushma swaraj naresh agrawal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Vikas Gupta
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ पार्टी करते दिखे Bigg Boss कंटेस्टेंट विकास गुप्ता, तारीफ में कह दी यह बात...

12 मार्च 2018

Bollywood actress who got married in their 40 to 60s
Entertainment

उर्मिला से लेकर ऐश्वर्या तक, बॉलीवुड की वो एक्ट्रेसेज जिन्होंने 40 या 60 की उम्र में की शादी

12 मार्च 2018

October
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की फिल्म का नाम 'अक्टूबर' क्यों? ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही खुल गया राज

12 मार्च 2018

zero
Bollywood

शाहरुख की फिल्म 'जीरो' का प्लॉट लीक, जानें क्या है अनुष्का और कटरीना का रोल

12 मार्च 2018

demo
World of Wonders

गैंगमैन से लेकर स्टेशन मास्टर तक यहां सब लेडीज, नहीं देखे होंगे ऐसे रेलवे स्टेशन

12 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan becomes most successful actor of China by defeating PK from Secret Superstar
Bollywood

आमिर बने चीन में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार, तोड़ा खुद की ही 'पीके' का रिकॉर्ड

12 मार्च 2018

demo
Weird Stories

13 साल तक शौच करने नहीं गया यह शख्स, देखों फिर क्या हुआ हाल

12 मार्च 2018

Kisan Rally
Bollywood

किसानों को मिला बॉलीवुड का साथ, नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुके डायरेक्टर ने कहा, 'मैं इस पर फिल्म बनाउंगा...'

12 मार्च 2018

demo
World of Wonders

आज तक नहीं खुल पाए दुनिया की इन रहस्यमयी जगहों के राज, जिन्हें कोई नहीं जानता

12 मार्च 2018

Kavita Kaushik
Television

18 साल बाद सीरियल के एक्टर्स आए एक घर में एक साथ, जानें क्या है असली वजह

12 मार्च 2018

Most Read

अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय ब्राह्राण सभा की हुई बैठक
Patiala

अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय ब्राह्राण सभा की हुई बैठक

अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय ब्राह्राण सभा की हुई बैठक

12 मार्च 2018

घोषणा के बाद भी लंबलू में नहीं खुली उपतहसील
Hamirpur (Himachal)

घोषणा के बाद भी लंबलू में नहीं खुली उपतहसील

12 मार्च 2018

कृषि विभाग जिला के किसानों के लिए बनाएगा कलस्टर
Hamirpur (Himachal)

कृषि विभाग जिला के किसानों के लिए बनाएगा कलस्टर

12 मार्च 2018

धूमल ने पंजाब और जालंधर को दी तरजीह : विक्रमादित्य
Hamirpur (Himachal)

धूमल ने पंजाब और जालंधर को दी तरजीह : विक्रमादित्य

12 मार्च 2018

नरेश अग्रवाल
Lucknow

जया बच्चन को लेकर विवादित टिप्पणी कर बीजेपी में शामिल हुए नरेश अग्रवाल

12 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस परीक्षा के लिए अब और कड़े प्रावधान

12 मार्च 2018

निगम की हाऊस बैठक अकाली व कांग्रेसियों की आपसी खींचतान की चढी भेंट
Ludhiana

निगम की हाऊस बैठक अकाली व कांग्रेसियों की आपसी खींचतान की चढी भेंट

12 मार्च 2018

944 परीक्षार्थी हुए शामिल, सात परीक्षार्थियों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा
Ballia

944 परीक्षार्थी हुए शामिल, सात परीक्षार्थियों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा

12 मार्च 2018

नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

सपा छोड़ नरेश ने थामा भाजपा का दामन, इस अनदेखी को बताया वजह

12 मार्च 2018

two people died in a truck accident at kumarsain shimla
Shimla

सतलुज के किनारे गिरा ट्रक, दो युवकों की मौके पर मौत

12 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

लखनऊ में मॉल के बाहर गार्ड को मारी गोली, पार्किंग को लेकर हुई थी बहस

लखनऊ में सोमवार को एक सुरक्षाकर्मी को गोली मार दी गई। सुरक्षाकर्मी की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि मामला मॉल में मोटरसाइकिल की पार्किंग से जुड़ा है जिसपर हुई बहस के बाद बदमाशों ने सुरक्षाकर्मी को मॉल के ही बाहर पीठ में गोली मार दी।

12 मार्च 2018

भाभी जी 3:19

VIDEO: ‘अंगूरी भाभी’ ने खोला बड़ा राज, राबड़ी देवी से ये है खास कनेक्शन

12 मार्च 2018

सीएम हेल्पलाइन 3:44

सीएम हेल्पलाइन के दफ्तर में हो रहा कार्यरत युवतियों का उत्पीड़न!

9 मार्च 2018

LUCKNOW NEWS 1:20

VIDEO: लखनऊ में सिटी बस ने कार और स्कूटी को उड़ाया, दो की मौत

9 मार्च 2018

LUCKNOW NEWS 0:43

VIDEO: लखनऊ की शान जरीना बेगम ICU में भर्ती, ऐसे करें मदद

8 मार्च 2018

Recommended

बेसिक शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) अनुपमा जायसवाल
Lucknow

12,460 शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में कोर्ट के निर्णय का इंतजार : योगी की मंत्री ने विधानसभा में दिया जवाब

12 मार्च 2018

मृतक आदित्य श्रीवास्तव और हादसे का शिकार बाइक।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी के भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के भतीजे समेत दो की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत

12 मार्च 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

झांसी मेडिकल कॉलेज मामले में पीड़ित को दो लाख मुआवजे की घोषणा, योगी बोले- कार्रवाई कर रिपोर्ट दें

12 मार्च 2018

बीएड
Lucknow

स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष वाले भी कर सकते हैं बीएड के लिए आवेदन, 11 अप्रैल को होगी प्रवेश परीक्षा

12 मार्च 2018

ट्रॉमा में छात्र की मौत के बाद लगी भीड़।
Lucknow

हर्ष फायरिंग में एमबीए छात्र के सीने में धंसी तमंचे से निकली गोली, मौत

12 मार्च 2018

संघ कार्यकर्ता गोपालानंद।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में एक संघ कार्यकर्ता पर हमला, एक दबोचा गया, अज्ञात हमलावरों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

12 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.