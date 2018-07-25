शहर चुनें

शिक्षामित्रों ने बाल मुंडवाकर सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन, लगाए अनदेखी करने के आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 25 Jul 2018 12:13 PM IST
शिक्षामित्रों ने बाल मुंडवाकर
शिक्षामित्रों ने बाल मुंडवाकर - फोटो : amar ujala
समायोजन रद्द होने के बाद अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे शिक्षामित्रों ने लखनऊ में अपने बाल मुंडवाकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने राज्य व केंद्र की सरकार पर अपनी अनदेखी करने के आरोप लगाए।
शिक्षामित्रों ने गोमती नगर के ईको गार्डेन में प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान महिला शिक्षामित्रों ने भी सिर मुंडवाया। शिक्षामित्र पिछले 38 दिनों से अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
