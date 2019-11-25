शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Samajwadi Party MLA take oath.

सपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने दिलाई शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 02:57 PM IST
शपथ दिलाते विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारयण दीक्षित।
शपथ दिलाते विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारयण दीक्षित। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सुभाष राय व गौरव रावत को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित ने सोमवार को शपथ दिलाई।
विज्ञापन
बता दें क सुभाष राय ने उपचुनाव में अंबेडकरनगर की जलालपुर सीट से जीत दर्ज की थी। जबकि गौरव रावत ने बाराबंकी की जैदपुर विधानसभा सीट से जीत दर्ज की थी।

इसके पहले इन दोनों विधायकों ने विधानमंडल भवन स्थित चौधरी चरण सिंह की प्रतिमा के पास शपथ ग्रहरण किया।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी में भावनात्मक मुद्दों पर संघर्ष करेगी कांग्रेस, हाईकमान अभी आर्थिक मुद्दों से दूरी बनाने पर सहमत

25 नवंबर 2019

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित व सर्वदलीय बैठक में साइकिल से पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता दीपक सिंह।
Lucknow

यूपी में संविधान दिवस पर विशेष सत्र के लिए बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक, साइकिल से पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता

25 नवंबर 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

सत्ता के लिए भाजपा कुछ भी करने को तैयार, खुल रहीं घोटालों की परतें: अखिलेश यादव

25 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
खाई में गिरी बस।
Barabanki

बाराबंकी: तेज रफ्तार कार को बचाने में खाई में पलटी डबल डेकर बस, मची चीख-पुकार, कई जख्मी

25 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

विराट ने खोला अनुष्का के साथ पहली मुलाकात का राज, बोले-'पागलों जैसा था मेरा बर्ताव'

25 नवंबर 2019

अनुष्का
विराट कोहली, अनुष्का शर्मा
Virat Kohli and Anushka Shrama Karva Chauth
virat kohli, anushka sharma
Bollywood

विराट ने खोला अनुष्का के साथ पहली मुलाकात का राज, बोले-'पागलों जैसा था मेरा बर्ताव'

25 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

टैटू बनवाने में भी टॉप पर हैं राखी सावंत, आलिया, दीपिका समेत इनके tattoos भी देख लीजिए

25 नवंबर 2019

Rakhi sawant
tattoos
tattos
Bollywood

टैटू बनवाने में भी टॉप पर हैं राखी सावंत, आलिया, दीपिका समेत इनके tattoos भी देख लीजिए

25 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
samajwadi party mla subhash ray mla gaurav rawat
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस- अजित पवार-शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Live: अजित पवार को मनाने की कोशिश नाकाम, नए होटल में शिफ्ट किए गए विधायक

25 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

क्या है दलबदल विरोधी कानून, जिसका नाम लेकर शरद पवार ने एनसीपी विधायकों को चेताया

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया के बाद इमरती देवी ने भी ट्विटर से 'कैबिनेट मंत्री' का परिचय हटाया, अटकलें तेज

25 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ की पत्नी ने पुलिस में दर्ज कराई शिकायत, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

25 नवंबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

कचरा बीनकर राखी सावंत की मां करती थीं गुजारा, ऑडिशन में कई बार हुई थी ऐसी हरकत

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
supreme court
India News

महाराष्ट्र का महासंग्राम: सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

पासिंग आउट परेड
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: ससुराल से पहले मैदान पहुंच हरजीत की दुल्हन ने जीता दिल, बेटी बोली-पापा मेरे सिंघम

25 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र का महासमरः थोड़ी देर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फैसला, कड़ी सुरक्षा में विधायक

25 नवंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह-जगदंबिका पाल (फआइल फोटो)
India News

1998 में उत्तर प्रदेश में बनी थी महाराष्ट्र जैसी स्थिति, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया था ये फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

अजित एनसीपी विधायक दल के नेता तो बची रहेगी फडणवीस सरकार

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
Lucknow

रायबरेली के दौरे पर राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल, ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं सुनी

यूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल सोमवार को रायबरेली के दौरे पर हैं। जहां हरचंदपुर के प्यारेपुर कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका विद्यालय में उन्होंने बच्चों से मुलाकात की।

25 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Lucknow

200 रुपये रिश्वत मांगने पर दरोगा और दीवान निलंबित, इंस्पेक्टर लाइन हाजिर

25 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी पर बयानबाजी के चलते 10 नेताओं पर गिरी गाज, 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित

24 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लाखों खर्च करने के बाद लड़के ने दहेज में मांगी लग्जरी कार तो सदमे से लड़की के पिता की मौत

24 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

योगी सरकार के 'ऑपरेशन क्लीन' के निशाने पर आए आईएएस राजीव कुमार, सेवानिवृत्ति की प्रक्रिया शुरू

24 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता के. परासरन
Lucknow

राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण का आदेश लेकर अयोध्या पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता के. परासरन

24 नवंबर 2019

यूपी कांग्रेस चीफ अजय कुमार लल्लू
Lucknow

सवालों पर सजाः यूपी कांग्रेस ने अपने 10 दिग्गजों को दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता

25 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो।
Lucknow

गायों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए 'काऊ कोट' की व्यवस्था करेगी सरकार, तैयारी में जुटा नगर निगम

24 नवंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

बहुमत साबित कर देगी फडणवीस सरकार: राजनाथ

24 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में खुली दुकान
Lucknow

75 साल बाद वक्फ बोर्ड के दस्तावेजों से हटेगा बाबरी मस्जिद का नाम, शुरू हुई कवायद

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उत्तर प्रदेश में भी महाराष्ट्र की तरह फंसा था पेंच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 1998 में दिया था ये फैसला

महाराष्ट्र के सियासी ड्रामे के बीच फ्लोर टेस्ट एक बड़ा मुद्दा है। इसी बीच हम आपको याद दिलाते हैं 1998 की वो घटना जब यूपी में भी कुछ ऐसी ही स्थिति बनी और सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बहुमत परीक्षण कराने का आदेश दिया था।

25 नवंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल उपचुनाव 1:13

पश्चिम बंगाल उपचुनाव : भाजपा नेता की बेरहमी से पिटाई, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने लात-घूंसों से की पिटाई

25 नवंबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

अनिल अंबानी की शादी में राखी सावंत को खाना परोसने के मिले थे 50 रुपये

25 नवंबर 2019

business and technology news including BSNL prepaid plan with unlimited date 3:12

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया प्लान, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

25 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 1:04

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार सुबह साढ़े दस बजे सुनाएगा फैसला

25 नवंबर 2019

Related

राम मंदिर के लिए तैयार होती ईंटें
Lucknow

मंदिर के लिए 51 हजार ईंटें दान करेगा भट्ठा मालिक, हर ईंट पर लिखा होगा राम नाम 

22 नवंबर 2019

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
City and States Archives

एससी-एसटी छात्रों के मुद्दे पर 26 को आंदोलन करेगी सपा

24 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

होमगार्ड वेतन घोटालाः लखनऊ से पहुंची टीम ने खंगाले दस्तावेज

25 नवंबर 2019

दर्शन करने अयोध्या पहुंचा महिलाओं का समूह।
Lucknow

अयोध्या दर्शन करने पहुंचा फिक्की ग्रुप की 180 महिलाओं का समूह

24 नवंबर 2019

जन्मदिन के मौके पर सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

81 किलो के लड्डू के साथ मनाया गया मुलायम का 81वां जन्मदिन, अखिलेश ने खिलाया केक

22 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

संविदा भर्तियों पर रोक, हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से पूछा- नियमित रूप से क्यों नहीं भरे जा रहे पद

23 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited