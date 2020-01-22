शहर चुनें

फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल और गणतंत्र दिवस परेड पर बदली रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था, इन रास्तों का न करें प्रयोग

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 01:04 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गणतंत्र दिवस पर परेड व झांकी निकाली जाती है। इसका फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल शुक्रवार को और मुख्य परेड 26 जनवरी को निकलेगी। डीसीपी यातायात चारू निगम ने इसे देखते हुए यातायात व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है। परेड रविंद्रालय, बाल संग्रहालय चारबाग से सुबह 9.30 बजे शुरू होगी।
https://spiderimg.amarujala.com/assets/images/epaper.amarujala.com/2020/01/22/img_5e27f735032fb.jpg
देखें- इन रास्तों का करें इस्तेमाल
केरल के राज्यपाल
Lucknow

सीएए को कोई रोक नहीं सकता, भगवान राम ने दिया सुशासन का मंत्र: राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद

भगवान श्रीराम और अयोध्या सदियों से मर्यादा और सद्भाव का संदेश दे रहे हैं। सुशासन भगवान राम व रामराज्य की देन है। यह हमारे खून में है, जो हजारों साल से पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी कामय है।

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी में बढ़ेंगे शराब के दाम, दुकानों की लाइसेंस फीस 20 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ी

22 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास के पास किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास, युवती ने की थी लव मैरिज

22 जनवरी 2020

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में बोले शाह- जिसको विरोध करना है करे, सीएए वापस नहीं होने वाला है

21 जनवरी 2020

iqbal ansari
Lucknow

राम मंदिर पर रिव्यू पिटिशन दाखिल करने पर भड़के इकबाल अंसारी, कहा-कुछ लोग देश का...

22 जनवरी 2020

योगी कैबिनेट (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

योगी कैबिनेट ने सबसे बड़ी कृषक कल्याण योजना को दी मंजूरी, ये भी लिए गए फैसले

21 जनवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

पुलिसिंग के सुधार के लिए आईआईएम इंदौर से समझौता, ‘ऐसी बिल्डिंग विदेशों में भी देखने को नहीं मिलेगी’

22 जनवरी 2020

लखनऊ के घंटाघर में सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

सीएए: घंटाघर के बाद गोमती नगर में भी विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी, पुलिस ने टेंट व तंबू उखाड़े, की बदसलूकी

21 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने प्रमुख सचिव चिकित्सा पर जताई नाराजगी, जारी किया अवमानना का नोटिस

22 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

योगी कैबिनेट की अहम बैठक आज, कृषक दुर्घटना कल्याण योजना व पुलिस विश्वविद्यालय की सौगात संभव

21 जनवरी 2020

श्रीनगर के लालचौक पर मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी का बयान, 'हम घाटी में बना रहे बदलाव का मजबूत माहौल'

केन्द्र के जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम के तहत जम्मू-कश्मीर पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने कहा कि यहां काफी सकारात्मक माहौल है और सरकार जम्मू-कश्मीर में हो रहे बदलाव का मजबूत माहौल बना रहे हैं।

22 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी 1:29

पहाड़ों पर जारी है बर्फबारी, जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त

22 जनवरी 2020

मौसम 1:13

Weather Update: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा दिल्ली एनसीआर, विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर से भी कम

22 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020 1:29

अरविंद केजरीवाल के नॉमिनेशन पर सियासत गरम, मनीष सिसोदिया बोले- BJP की साजिश नहीं होगी कामयाब

22 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:08

22 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

21 जनवरी 2020

Court wants written reply in 69 thousand teachers recruitment case.
Lucknow

69 हजार शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में कोर्ट का आदेश, कहा- 23 तक लिखित बहस दाखिल करें वकील

21 जनवरी 2020

सपा में शामिल हुए नेता।
Lucknow

सपा में नेताओं के आने का सिलसिला जोरों पर, पूर्व मंत्री सहित बसपा के कई नेता बने सपाई

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: प्रदर्शन से महिलाओं को हटाने के लिए पुलिस ने शौचालय में ताला डाला, कंबल छीने

19 जनवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी ओ पी सिंह।
Lucknow

यूपी: नए डीजीपी के लिए केंद्र को भेजे गए ये सात नाम, 31 जनवरी को रिटायर हो जाएंगे ओपी सिंह

19 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ के इस अस्पताल में गर्भवती की मौत पर हंगामा, डॉक्टर-तीमारदार भिड़े

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जब डीसीपी ने मूंगफली विक्रेता को लौटाया खोया हुआ मोबाइल, तो खुश होकर पुलिस को दिया ये तोहफा

20 जनवरी 2020

