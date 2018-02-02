अपना शहर चुनें

एलडीए से मुलायम सिंह यादव की समधन का तबादला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:10 PM IST
लखनऊ डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी
एलडीए की उपसचिव अंबी बिष्ट का तबादला शासन ने कर दिया है। सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की नजदीकी रिश्तेदार होने की वजह से उनके तबादले को राजनीतिक चश्मे से भी देखा जा रहा है।

उन्हें अब फर्रुखाबाद के स्थानीय निकाय में नियुक्ति दी गई है। मूल रूप से कर निर्धारण अधिकारी अंबी बिष्ट को प्रतिनियुक्ति पर एलडीए में भेजा गया था। रिश्ते में वह सपा संस्‍थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव की समधन लगती हैं।

संयुक्त सचिव अधिष्ठान डॉ. महेंद्र कुमार मिश्र ने बताया कि अंबी बिष्ट को एलडीए से रिलीव कर दिया गया है, जिससे कि वह शासन के आदेश मुताबिक नए तैनाती स्थल पर जॉइन कर सकें।
