लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति का कार्यभार रजिस्ट्रार एस के शुक्ला को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 04:49 PM IST
Registrar SK Shukla takes charge of Lucknow University Vice Chancellor.
- फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति का कार्यभार रजिस्ट्रार एसके शुक्ला को सौंपा गया है। वह अगले कुलपति की नियुक्ति तक पद पर बने रहेंगे।
निवर्तमान कुलपति प्रो. एसपी सिंह का कार्यकाल मंगलवार को समाप्त हो रहा है।


 
lucknow university lucknow university vice chancellor registrar sk shukla
