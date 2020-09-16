सरकारी नौकरी को लेकर प्रियंका गांधी ने योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना, कही ये बातें

वाह री सरकार— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 16, 2020
पहले तो नौकरी ही नहीं दोगे। जिसको मिलेगी उसको 30-35 से पहले नहीं मिलेगी। फिर उस पर 5 साल अपमान वाली संविदा की बंधुआ मजदूरी।
और अब कई जगहों पर 50 वर्ष पर ही रिटायर की योजना।
युवा सब समझ चुका है। अपना हक मांगने वो सड़कों पर उतर चुका है।#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस pic.twitter.com/Gg8w70GzdM
