Priyanka Gandhi speaks on conditions on government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

सरकारी नौकरी को लेकर प्रियंका गांधी ने योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना, कही ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 01:19 PM IST
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।

ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस की यूपी प्रभारी प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने सरकारी नौकरियों को लेकर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि वाह री सरकार... पहले तो नौकरी ही नहीं दोगे। जिसको मिलेगी उसको 30-35 से पहले नहीं मिलेगी फिर उस पर पांच साल अपमान वाली संविदा की बंधुआ मजदूरी ...और अब कई जगहों पर 50 वर्ष पर ही रिटायर की योजना।
उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि अब युवा सब समझ चुका है। अपना हक मांगने वो सड़कों पर उतर चुका है।


बता दें कि प्रदेश सरकार ने समूह 'ख' व समूह 'ग' की नौकरियों में पांच साल की नए कर्मचारियों को पांच साल तक संविदा पर रखने का विचार कर रही है।
priyanaka gandhi vadra congress congress up incharge

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News APP और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited