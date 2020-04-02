शहर चुनें

लखनऊ में पकड़े गए दिल्ली की तब्लीगी जमात में शामिल हुए 20 लोग, कई इलाकों में छानबीन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 05:48 PM IST
देशभर से दिल्ली पहुंचे तब्लीगी जमात के लोग
देशभर से दिल्ली पहुंचे तब्लीगी जमात के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी लखनऊ में दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन के तब्लीगी जमात में शामिल होने वाले 20 लोगों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। इनमें से 12 लोग तालकटोरा में जबकि आठ लोग सआदतगंज इलाके में मिले हैं। वहीं, कई अन्य इलाकों की छानबीन पुलिस कर रही है।
वहीं, प्रदेश के अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश अवस्थी ने गुरुवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर मीडिया को बताया कि अभी तक प्रदेश में कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों की कुल संख्या 121 पहुंची है। प्रदेश के जिन 429 लोगों ने तब्लीगी जमात में हिस्सा लिया था उनके नमूने जांच के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं।

