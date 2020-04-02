लखनऊ में पकड़े गए दिल्ली की तब्लीगी जमात में शामिल हुए 20 लोग, कई इलाकों में छानबीन जारी

There are 121 positive cases in UP till now. Samples of 429 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been sent for testing. The cases are not rising exponentially, as only 8 cases have been reported since y'day: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. pic.twitter.com/EoDeFi6wzY— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2020
