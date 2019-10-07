शहर चुनें

हर्ष फायरिंग करने पर कठोरतम कार्रवाई, गिरफ्तार कर सलाखों के पीछे भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 04:04 PM IST
उत्तम कुमार द्विवेदी
उत्तम कुमार द्विवेदी - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
हर्ष फायरिंग करने पर अब कठोरतम धाराओं में कार्रवाई होगी। पुलिस ने थाना कृष्णानगर इलाके में उत्तम कुमार द्विवेदी को हर्ष फायरिंग करने पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोप है कि उसने एलडीए कॉलोनी स्थित अपने घर पर हर्ष फायरिंग की थी।
पुलिस ने उत्तम कुमार की राइफल भी जब्त कर ली और उसके खिलाफ शस्त्र लाइसेंस के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने का भी मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि वह फायरिंग के वक्त नशे में था।
celebratory firing thana krishnanagar lda colony lucknow
Sarkari Exam Proposal send for TET examination date
Lucknow

यूपी टीईटी 2019 की परीक्षा 22 दिसंबर को संभव, शासन को भेजा गया प्रस्ताव

राज्य शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) 2019 का आयोजन 22 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी सचिव अनिल भूषण चतुर्वेदी ने वर्ष 2019 के लिए टीईटी कराने का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा है।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

किसान सम्मान निधि
Lucknow

किसान सम्मान निधि में आधार का पेंच, तीसरी किस्त सिर्फ 40 लाख किसानों को

7 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस में बायोडिग्रेडेबल बोतल
Lucknow

ट्रेनों में अब खुद नष्ट होने वाली बोतलों में मिलेगा पानी, इस एक्सप्रेस से हुई शुरुआत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सीमा मोदी
Lucknow

रंगमंच कलाकार सीमा मोदी को दिया गया राष्ट्रीय गौरव पुरस्कार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

विधानमंडल सत्र में शामिल बसपा के दो सदस्यों के खिलाफ हो सकती है कार्रवाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

बच्चे की मौत के बाद गमगीन परिवारीजन।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: मासूम की हत्या कर झाड़ियों में फेंका शव, गले पर मिले अंगुलियों के निशान

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दवाई दुकान
Lucknow

दवाओं की कमी से जूझ रहे अस्पताल, यूपी मेडिकल सप्लाई कॉर्पोरेशन दवाओं की आपूर्ति में फेल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

कांग्रेस को झटका देने वाली विधायक अदिति सिंह को इनाम, मिली वाई प्लस श्रेणी की सुरक्षा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

परमहंस दास
Faizabad

मुस्लिम पक्षकार हाजी महबूब पर केस दर्ज नहीं किया तो परमहंस ने शुरू किया अनशन

6 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री सहित कई ने दी महाष्टमी व महानवमी की बधाई

6 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण का नोएडा, मेरठ से खास रिश्ता, जोधपुर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

रावण लंका का राजा था। लेकिन भारत के कई इलाकों से उसका गहरा संबंध है। ग्रेटर नोएडा के बिसरख गांव में ही रावण का जन्म हुआ था। मेरठ उसका ससुराल था यही नहीं जोधपुर से भी उसका खास रिश्ता था। देखिए पूरी रिपोर्ट।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान की ट्रेन 1:57

लॉस एंजेलिस जानेवाली पाकिस्तान की ट्रेन का सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ा मजाक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

अपमान का बदला लेने के लिए महाराजा ने उठवाया था रॉल्स रॉयस से कचरा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:20

मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन की बहू बनेगी सानिया मिर्जा की तलाकशुदा बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आरसी और डीएल 2:08

बदल गए आपके RC और DL, QR कोड और चिप में होंगे आपके सारे रिकॉर्ड

7 अक्टूबर 2019

