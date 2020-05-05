शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Over 65000 people brought back to Uttar Pradesh says UP ACS Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

अलग-अलग राज्यों में फंसे यूपी के 65 हजार लोगों को वापस लेकर आए: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 06:34 PM IST
विज्ञापन
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने बताया कि अलग-अलग राज्यों में करीब 65 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को प्रदेश वापस लाया जा चुका है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे लोग जो अन्य राज्यों में फंसे हुए हैं वह 'जनसुविधा' पोर्टल पर रजिस्टर करवाएं हम उन्हें वापस लाएंगे।
विज्ञापन


अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह ने ये बातें मंगलवार को मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उद्योगों के सशर्त संचालन की अनुमति दे दी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए प्रोटोकॉल व सुरक्षा नियमों को पूरी तरह पालन करना होगा।
जानिए एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप की सैलरी व अन्य सुविधाओं के बारें में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
acs awanish kumar awasthi press conference corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

युवती ने किया हंगामा
Lucknow

शराब के नशे में बारिश में नाचती रही लड़की, पुलिस ने रोका तो चप्पल मारने दौड़ी, तस्वीरें

5 मई 2020

महिला ने पति के लिए खरीदी दारू।
Varanasi

'40 दिन से पति ने शराब नहीं पी, लाइन में नहीं लग सकते', इसलिए पत्नी दुकान से ले गई दारू

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
आगरा कैंट स्टेशन पर पहुंचे लोग
Agra

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: घर की राह देख छलक आईं गुजरात से लौटे लोगों की आंखें, बयां किया दर्द

5 मई 2020

शहीद को नम आंखों से अंतिम श्रद्धांजलि देतीं पत्नी
India News

अंतिम विदाई: कर्नल आशुतोष की पत्नी ने किया सैल्यूट, मेजर सूद की पत्नी बोलीं- शहादत पर गर्व

5 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

Corona in Gorakhpur: कुशीनगर में पहली कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली लड़की, कानपुर से आई थी गांव

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
मेजर अनुज सूद को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद, मां-पिता ने किया सैल्यूट, पत्नी बोलीं- हमेशा साथ रहोगे

5 मई 2020

Kapoor family
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान का ये है वंश वृक्ष, पृथ्वीराज से शुरू परिवार की चौथी पीढ़ी में फिर आए पृथ्वीराज कपूर

5 मई 2020

Imtiaz Ali, Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood

इम्तियाज अली के भाई की शादी में इस तरह डांस करते नजर आए थे ऋषि कपूर, निर्देशक ने साझा किया वीडियो

5 मई 2020

Sidhu Moose Wala
Bollywood

आधिकारिक राइफल से निशानेबाजी करना इस गायक को पड़ा भारी, दर्ज हुई एफआईआर, छह पुलिसकर्मी भी सस्पेंड

5 मई 2020

तापमान जांचते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोविड-19 के लिए दवा बनाने के करीब पहुंचा भारत, आईआईसीटी कर रहा काम

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited