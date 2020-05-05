अलग-अलग राज्यों में फंसे यूपी के 65 हजार लोगों को वापस लेकर आए: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

CM has issued orders today to allow the operation of industries during Lockdown 3.0. Industries must follow the guidelines as mentioned in the advisory issued by Central Government. All safety precautions and protocol must be followed: Additional Chief Secy (Home) Awanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/EE81jac0gB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2020
CM has issued orders today to allow the operation of industries during Lockdown 3.0. Industries must follow the guidelines as mentioned in the advisory issued by Central Government. All safety precautions and protocol must be followed: Additional Chief Secy (Home) Awanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/EE81jac0gB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.