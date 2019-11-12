शहर चुनें

Officer of Bal Sanrakshan Grah get beaten by students in Raebareli.

बाल संरक्षण गृह में तैनात महिला अधिकारी को छात्रों ने कुर्सी से पीटा, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 03:59 PM IST
सीसीटीवी का एक दृश्य।
सीसीटीवी का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली के मिल एरिया के चक धौरहरा स्थित गांधी बाल संरक्षण गृह के छात्रों ने बाल कल्याण अधिकारी महिला को बुरी तरह कुर्सी से पीट दिया। उनकी ये हरकत सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई।
बताया जा रहा कि छात्र किसी बात को लेकर महिला अधिकारी से नाराज थे और मंगलवार को उनसे बहस हो गई। जिस पर दबंग छात्रों ने पहले तो उन्हें धक्का देकर गिरा दिया और फिर कुर्सी से पीटा।

महिला अधिकारी ने सोमवार को ही मैनेजर की सिटी मजिस्ट्रेड से शिकायत की थी।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः शहीद पथ पर बेकाबू ट्रक ने कार सवारों को रौंदा, गाड़ी के अगले हिस्से के उड़े परखच्चे

लखनऊ में गोसाईंगंज इलाके के शहीद पथ पर यूपी-112 के सामने एक ट्रक ने कार सवारों को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल दो युवकों को पुलिस ने लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

हाई स्कूल और इंटर कॉलेजों में पढ़ाएंगे बीएड कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थी, सरकार देगी प्रमाणपत्र

12 नवंबर 2019

राजस्थान के राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह
Faizabad

कल्याण सिंह की राम मंदिर को लेकर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, बोले-'भव्य राम मंदिर बनना चाहिए'

11 नवंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
Lucknow

खनन घोटाला: दो आईएएस समेत 11 के खिलाफ प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने दर्ज की एफआईआर

12 नवंबर 2019

अजय कुमार लल्लू
Lucknow

यूपी में कांग्रेस को मजबूत करने की कवायद शुरू, अजय लल्लू ने वीरेंद्र को बनाया पूर्वी जोन प्रभारी

12 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामले में फैसला आज, यूपी में सोमवार तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज 

9 नवंबर 2019

चंद्रभूषण सिंह
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेशः फैसले के मद्देनजर कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद, सुरक्षा बल अलर्ट

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में किए गए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
Lucknow

अयोध्याः उत्तर प्रदेश में कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम, 500 से अधिक गिरफ्तार, धारा 144 लागू

9 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Faizabad

मस्जिद के लिए जमीन लेने पर 26 नवंबर को बैठक में फैसला करेगा सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड

10 नवंबर 2019

इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसले के बाद बोले इकबाल अंसारी, 'अब्बू ने तो 2010 में ही बंद कर दिया था जाना'

11 नवंबर 2019

'मरजांवा' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में दिखी स्टार कास्ट की दिलचस्प केमिस्ट्री

मुंबई में रखी गई फिल्म 'मरजावां' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग। इस खास स्क्रीनिंग में फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट के साथ ही सिनेमा जगत के कलाकारों का जमावड़ा भी देखने को मिला।

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:17

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की सिफारिश, मोदी कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी

12 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:24

फुरसत के पलों में फुटबॉल खेलते नजर आए अर्जुन कपूर, मैदान में जमकर बहाया पसीना

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:53

महाराष्ट्र: सरकार ना बनने का ठीकरा अजित पवार ने कांग्रेस पर फोड़ा, संजय निरुपम ने भी दिखाए बागी तेवर

12 नवंबर 2019

शाहिद 1:08

मुंबई के जुहू ग्राउंड के बाहर नजर आए शाहिद कपूर, फैंस ने ली सेल्फी

12 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या का दृश्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में सरयू घाट से लेकर मठों और मंदिरों तक लोगों में दिखी राम की मर्यादा

11 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में रहे सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
Lucknow

AyodhyaVerdict 2019: 'ऑपरेशन ईगल' का असर, अफवाह फैलाने पर 37 गिरफ्तार

9 नवंबर 2019

Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति का कार्यभार रजिस्ट्रार एस के शुक्ला को

11 नवंबर 2019
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति का कार्यभार रजिस्ट्रार एस के शुक्ला को

11 नवंबर 2019

चर्चा-ए-आम
Lucknow

अब मुंबई-दिल्ली को पीछे छोड़ेगी अयोध्या, मुस्लिम व्यापारी फैसले से खुश

10 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने सात पुलिस अधीक्षकों को दी अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति, स्क्रीनिंग के बाद लिया गया फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

Lucknow

सख्त पहरे में अयोध्या: सुरक्षा घेरा कसा, एजेंसियां सतर्क

9 नवंबर 2019
Lucknow

सख्त पहरे में अयोध्या: सुरक्षा घेरा कसा, एजेंसियां सतर्क

9 नवंबर 2019

