3307 दरोगा भर्ती में नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करने पर लगी रोक, कोर्ट ने जारी किया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 03:14 PM IST
no joining letter will be issued in sub inspector recruitment case.
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ एकल पीठ ने 2016 की दरोगा भर्ती में अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करने पर रोक लगा दी है। न्यायमूर्ति राजेश सिंह चौहान की एकल पीठ ने भर्ती में असफल हुए अभ्यर्थियों की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए ये आदेश जारी किया।
मामले पर अगली सुनवाई 30 मार्च को होगी। यह जानकारी याचिकाकर्ताओं के वकील रजत रंजन सिंह ने दी।

आपको बता दें कि 3307 पदों पर हुई भर्ती के लिए 28 फरवरी को जारी किए गए परिणाम में 2486 अभ्यर्थी चयनित हुए थे।

sub inspector recruitment joining letter court order on sub inspector recruitment 2400 sub inspector recruitment
