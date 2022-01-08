यूपी चुनाव 2022: संजय निषाद बोले- 24 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार उतारेगी निषाद पार्टी

Nishad Party will fight on 24 seats and we will soon release a list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/zYNVF4BUte— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2022
Previous govts tried to make voters politically unconscious. 'Ram Rajya' arrived when 'Nishadraj' was added to the cabinet of Lord Ram. Now, previous govts saying that they are the real socialists is just an illusion: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, in Lucknow— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.