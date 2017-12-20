Download App
यूपी, उत्तराखंड और जम्मू-कश्मीर के बीच आज बस सेवा समझौता, यूपी से वैष्णो देवी के लिए शुरू होगी बस

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:47 PM IST
mou between up, uttarakhand and jammu kashmir will be signed today
उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और जम्मू-कश्मीर के बीच अंतर्राज्यीय बस सेवा समझौते पर आज शाम हस्ताक्षर होंगे। मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर शाम 6 बजे आयोजित कार्यक्रम में यूपी के सीएम आदित्यनाथ योगी और उत्तराखंड के सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत समेत तीनों राज्यों के परिवहन मंत्री मौजूद रहेंगे। सबकी मौजूदगी में एमओयू साइन किया जाएगा।
यूपी के तीन शहरों मथुरा, सहारनपुर, मुजफ्फरनगर से वैष्णो देवी कटरा तक के लिए बस सेवा शुरू होगी। ये बसें अलगःअलग रूट से होते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर तक जा सकेंगी। इस मौके पर उत्तराखंड के उन सभी रूट पर भी नए सिरे से समझौता होगा जिन पर बसों का संचालन हो रहा है।
