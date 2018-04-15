शहर चुनें

शर्मिंदा हुए यूपी सरकार के मंत्री, सात महीने पहले ही दे दी गुरु नानक जयंती की बधाई, मांगी माफी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 09:24 PM IST
यूपी सरकार के मंत्रियों को अपनी हरकत के लिए रविवार को शर्मिंदा होना पड़ा। उन्होंने सात महीने पहले ही ट्विटर पर गुरु नानक जयंती की बधाई दे डाली। हालांकि, जब उन्हें अपनी गलती का एहसास हुआ तो अपने ट्वीट हटा लिए। जबकि, कैबिनेट मंत्री सिद्घार्थ नाथ सिंह ने बाकायदा माफी मांगी।
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि विकिपीडिया पर गलत जानकारी होने के कारण ऐसा हुआ। जिसमें गुरु नानक जी का जन्मदिन 15 अप्रैल 1469 को दिखाया गया है। उन्होंने विकीपीडिया का स्क्रीन शॉट भी डाला।

गुरु नानक जयंती का बधाई ट्वीट करने वालों में प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य के अलावा कैबिनेट मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन, बृजेश पाठक और सिद्घार्थनाथ सिंह थे। सभी ने ट्वीट किया लेकिन किसी ने भी चेक करने की जरूरत नहीं समझी।

जब उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया गया तो उन्हें अपनी गलती का एहसास हुआ। खास बात है कि यूपी सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए कैलेंडर के अनुसार भी गुरु नानक जयंती 23 नवंबर को पड़ रही है।

सिद्घार्थ नाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट कर माफी मांगी। बाकी मंत्रियों ने ट्वीट हटा लिया-


