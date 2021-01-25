Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Mayawati once again demands to repeal farm laws.

मायावती ने किसानों के समर्थन में अपनी मांग दोहराई, कहा- कृषि बिल वापस ले सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 03:02 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने एक बार फिर केंद्र सरकार से कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की है।
विज्ञापन


उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बसपा का केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः अनुरोध है कि आंदोलित किसानों की कृषि बिल वापस लेने की मांग सरकार को मान लेनी चाहिए जिससे कि 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसी नई परंपरा की शुरूआत न हो तथा न ही दिल्ली पुलिस के संदेह के मुताबिक कोई गलत व अनहोनी हो सके।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow agriculture bills farm laws

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जयश्री रमैया
Bollywood

Jayashree Ramaiah: मशहूर अभिनेत्री की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, फांसी पर लटका मिला शव

25 जनवरी 2021

भारत-चीन के बीच फिर झड़प हुई है (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिक्किम के नाकू ला में भारतीय जवानों ने चीन की घुसपैठ को किया नाकाम, 20 चीनी सैनिक घायल

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
इंदौर से गिरफ्तार हुआ दुष्कर्म का आरोपी परविंदर सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: पीएनबी प्रबंधक ने 16 वर्षीय छात्रा से होटल में दुष्कर्म कर बनाया था वीडियो, पुलिस ने दबोचा

25 जनवरी 2021

how to download voter id card
Mobile Apps

सरकार ने दी बड़ी सुविधा, अब मोबाइल में डाउनलोड करें Voter Card, यह है तरीका

25 जनवरी 2021

सोनू निगम, योगी आदित्यनाथ
Bollywood

योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिले गायक सोनू निगम, राम मंदिर के लिए दिया है आर्थिक योगदान

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिस्सा लेने बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे ट्रैक्टर।
Sonipat

युद्ध जैसी तैयारी में जुटे किसान, ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिस्सा लेने वालों के लिए एडवायजरी जारी 

25 जनवरी 2021

राखी सावंत-सोफिया हयात
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 14: शो के मेकर्स पर जमकर भड़कीं सोफिया हयात, पैंट में पेशाब कर चुकीं राखी सावंत का फुटेज दिखाने पर कही ये बात

25 जनवरी 2021

राखी सावंत
Television

Bigg Boss 14: प्यार में राखी सावंत ने पूरे शरीर पर लिखवाया अभिनव का नाम, तिलमिलाई एक्टर की पत्नी

25 जनवरी 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी-ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना ने कहा- अगर ममता भी जय श्रीराम कह कर संबोधन शुरू करतीं तो दांव उलटा पड़ जाता

25 जनवरी 2021

इमरान खान
World

पाई-पाई को तरस रहा कंगाल पाकिस्तान, इमरान खान जिन्ना की 'पहचान' गिरवी रख 500 अरब का लेंगे कर्ज

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X