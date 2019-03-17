UP Congress chief Raj Babbar: We are leaving 7 seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and whatever seats Mayawati ji & RLD's Jayant ji and Ajit Singh contest from. We will also give two seats to Apna Dal - Gonda & Pilibhit. pic.twitter.com/n37SFNa04L— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2019
UP Congress chief: We had talked to Mahan Dal earlier. They had said they were fine with whatever seats we give them, all they wanted was to contest Vidhan Sabha election. For Lok Sabha elections they had said they'll contest on our symbol. We'll find out a way to work with them. pic.twitter.com/SyyjIooLpn— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2019
UP Congress chief Raj Babbar: We have reached an agreement on 7 seats with Jan Adhikar party (JAP), out of those 7, JAP will fight on 5 and we will fight on 2. pic.twitter.com/Qfgt29jteL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2019
17 मार्च 2019