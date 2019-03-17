शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस का यूपी में बड़ा एलान, सपा, बसपा और रालोद के लिए सात सीटें छोड़ी, बताई नई रणनीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 03:23 PM IST
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर।
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी में महागठबंधन में जगह न मिलने से लगातार अपनी रणनीति बदल रही कांग्रेस ने रविवार को एक और एलान किया है। कांग्रेस ने सपा-बसपा व रालोद गठबंधन के लिए सात सीटें छोड़ दी हैं।
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर ने कहा कि हम महागठबंधन के लिए सात सीटें छोड़ रहे हैं। जिनमें मैनपुरी, कन्नौज, फिरोजाबाद के अलावा वह सभी सीटें जहां से बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, रालोद नेता जयंत चौधरी और अजित सिंह चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

राज बब्बर ने कहा कि हमने गोंडा व पीलीभीत सीटें अपना दल (कृष्णा पटेल) को देने का फैसला किया है।
 


राज बब्बर ने ये भी बताया कि हमने गठबंधन के लिए महान दल से भी बात की थी। जिस पर उन्होंने कहा कि हम उन्हें लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए जितनी भी सीटें देंगे वह हमसे सहमत होंगे। वह विधानसभा चुनाव में भागीदारी चाहते हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव में वह हमारे (कांग्रेस) सिंबल पर लड़ने को तैयार हैं।
 

 
जन अधिकारी पार्टी के साथ सात सीटों पर हुआ समझौता

