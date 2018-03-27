शहर चुनें

निजीकरण के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मियों का जोरदार प्रदर्शन, शक्तिभवन का घेराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 12:40 PM IST
शक्तिभवन में प्रदर्शन करते कर्मचारी
लेसा (लखनऊ इलेक्ट्रिक सप्लाई अथॉरिटी), वाराणसी, गोरखपुर, मेरठ, मुरादाबाद की बिजली व्यवस्था निजी कंपनी को सौंपने के विरोध में प्रदेश भर में श्रमिक से लेकर इंजीनियरों ने राजधानी में प्रदर्शन किया। 
इनके समर्थन में लखनऊ के व्यापारी भी आ गए हैं। मंगलवार सुबह से ही बिजली विभाग के श्रमिक, इंजीनियर और व्यापारी शक्ति भवन पहुंचे और घेराव शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान उपकेंद्र से लेकर राजस्व कार्यालय तक कामकाज ठप हो गया।
 
विद्युत कर्मचारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक शैलेंद्र दुबे ने बताया कि निजीकरण के चलते पावर कारपोरेशन को 100 अरब का चूना लग चुका है। उत्तर प्रदेश जूनियर इंजीनियर्स संगठन के केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष राकेश त्रिवेदी एवं केंद्रीय महासचिव जीबी पटेल ने सोमवार को उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्या को ज्ञापन सौंप कर निजीकरण से होने वाले नुकसान से अवगत कराया।

