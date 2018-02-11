अपना शहर चुनें

मुझे हिंदुओं से नहीं, मुस्लिमों से प्रॉब्लम हुई: कल्बे सादिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 03:45 PM IST
कल्बे सादिक - फोटो : amar ujala
बाराबंकी में ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष मौलाना डॉ. कल्बे सादिक ने शनिवार को कहा कि मुसलमान मस्जिद बनाए मगर, यहूदियों की तरह। चर्च के बगल में शैक्षिक संस्थान तो मस्जिद के बगल में भी संस्थान हो।

जिसमें हिंदू भी सहयोग करेंगे। मस्जिद कुछ नही देगी मगर, शैक्षिक संस्थान से आपको बेहतर शिक्षा मिलेगी। माडर्न एजूकेशन से आपको इज्जत मिलेगी। जिससे आप इस देश के नहीं बल्कि देश आपका मोहताज होगा। एजूकेशन अंधे को भी सपोर्ट करती है।

कल्बे सादिक बाराबंकी के जहांगीराबाद इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी के तीसरे दीक्षांत समारोह में हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे थे। छात्रों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मुझे हिंदुओं से नहीं मुस्लिमों से प्रॉब्लम हुई है।

हिंदुओं ने हमेशा मुझे प्यार दिया। मुसलमानों को दीन धर्म की जानकारी नहीं है। महज नमाज पढ़ने से कोई मुस्लिम नहीं हो जाता। कुरान में कहा गया है कि क्राइम करने वाला मुसलमान नहीं हो सकता। कार्यक्रम की मुख्य अतिथि रीता बहुगुणा जोशी ने छात्रों को मेडल देने के साथ खूब पढ़ने का मूलमंत्र भी दिया।
