यूपी में दो आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, गोरखपुर के ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेड बदले गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 06:37 PM IST
Joint magistrate of Gorakhpur transferred.
- फोटो : social media
यूपी में सोमवार को दो आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए। गौरव सिंह सोगरवाल को ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेड गोरखपुर के पद पर भेजा गया है। वह अभी तक ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेड शामली के तौर पर काम कर रहे थे।
वहीं, अनुज मलिक को भी गोरखपुर में बतौर ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेड तैनाती दी गई है। वह अभी तक मुजफ्फरनगर में ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेड के तौर पर तैनात थे।
joint magistrate joint magistrate of gorakhpur office transferred in uttar pradesh
