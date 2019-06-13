शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Jayaprada meets to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

अमर सिंह के साथ मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलीं जयाप्रदा, रामपुर के लिए की ये मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 02:36 PM IST
जयाप्रदा।
जयाप्रदा। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
राज्यसभा सदस्य अमर सिंह और रामपुर से भाजपा उम्मीदवार रही फिल्म अभिनेत्री जया प्रदा ने बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात की।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात के बाद जया प्रदा ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि उन्होंने रामपुर में ब्रिज बनवाने की मांग मुख्यमंत्री से की है।

रामपुर क्षेत्र की समस्याओं के समाधान की भी बात की है। अमर सिंह ने कहा कि योगी आदित्यनाथ से उनकी पुरानी मित्रता है।

Recommended

माफिया अतीक अहमद
Lucknow

प्रापर्टी डीलर का अपहरण मामले में अतीक अहमद व उसके पुत्र के खिलाफ सीबीआई में केस दर्ज

13 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सीतापुर में बर्निंग ट्रेन बनने से बची सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस, कोच के पहिए से निकली चिंगारी

13 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 'सूर्य'
Lucknow

राज्यसभा सदस्य राजनाथ सिंह सूर्य का निधन, मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने जताया शोक

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
this is how bjp perform in Lok sabha Elections 2019.
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव: यूपी में भाजपा को हुआ 38 विधानसभा सीटों पर नुकसान, सपा को 45 सीटों पर बढ़त

13 जून 2019

ऑपरेशन फतेह
Chandigarh

6 दिन 109 घंटे, 150 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में दो साल का बच्चा, 18 क्लिक में देखिए 'ऑपरेशन फतेहवीर'

12 जून 2019

हनीट्रैप के माध्यम से पुलिसवाले चलाते थे ठगी का गिरोह
Delhi NCR

हनी ट्रैप मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड अंकित बना करोड़पति, लेकिन ऐसे हो गया कंगाल

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
amar singh jayaprada yogi adityanath
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

सुनील शेट्टी और सनी देओल
Bollywood

22 साल में इतनी बदल गई है 'बॉर्डर' की कास्ट, देखें कितने बदल गए लुक्स

13 जून 2019

जाकिर नाइक
India News

मलयेशिया से जाकिर नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण का मामला आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा : भारत

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
22 वर्षीय मणिपुरी युवक जोनेल सौगैजम
India News

मणिपुरी युवक को मिला ‘फेसबुक हॉल ऑफ फेम’ में स्थान, 5,000 डॉलर का भी मिला इनाम

12 जून 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा 2019
Festivals

आज है गंगा दशहरा, जानें इस दिन पूजन, दान और गंगा में डुबकी लगाने में 10 की संख्या का क्या है महत्व

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आतंकी हमलों में शहीद हुए जवानों के परिजनों को 25 लाख रुपये व नौकरी देगी योगी सरकार

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अनंतनाग के आतंकी हमलों में शहीद हुए प्रदेश के जवानों के परिजनों को 25 लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता व परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी देने का एलान किया है।

13 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अंतिम यात्रा
Lucknow

महामंत्री शिवगोपाल की पत्नी व पौत्री की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए रेलवे कर्मचारी व भाजपा नेता

13 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद बस का हाल।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में हाइवे पर खड़े ट्रक से भिड़ी रोडवेज बस, 30 यात्री घायल

13 जून 2019

कलीम उल्ला खां
Lucknow

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के नाम पर आम की प्रजाति

13 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, ब्लड शुगर की थी शिकायत

10 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत में सुधार, गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

11 जून 2019

दशहरी आम
Lucknow

इस बार विदेशी नहीं चख पाएंगे रसीले दशहरी आम का स्वाद

13 जून 2019

दोस्त ने की थी घर में अकेली बीबीडी छात्रा की हत्या
Lucknow

दोस्त ने की थी घर में अकेली बीबीडी छात्रा की हत्या

13 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पेंशन बढ़ाने की तैयारी: सीएम योगी आज दे सकते हैं मंजूरी, 40 लाख बुजुर्गों को मिलेगा फायदा

11 जून 2019

वारदात का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्या-अंबेडकरनगर सीमा पर बीच सड़क युवक पर गोलियां बरसाकर हत्या, वारदात से हड़कंप

12 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

इंग्लैंड में अंग्रेज बेच रहा भेलपूरी, खरीदने के लिए जुटी भीड़

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक विदेशी इंग्लैंड में भेलपूरी बेच रहा है। भेलपूरी खरीदने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लगी हुई हैं। बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी ये वीडियो ट्वीट किया है।

13 जून 2019

मोंटी 1:25

वेव ग्रुप का मुखिया मोंटी चड्ढा दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार, विदेश भागने की फिराक में था

13 जून 2019

पब्जी लाइट 3:18

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा नए फीचर के साथ पब्जी का लाइट वर्जन

13 जून 2019

वायु चक्रवात 3:02

चक्रवाती तूफान 'वायु' नहीं टकराएगा गुजरात तट से, पर इन इलाकों पर खतरा बरकरार,हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी

13 जून 2019

भारत, सलमान, कटरीना 1:30

बंटवारे का दर्द झेल चुके इन लोगों ने देखी ‘भारत’, सलमान और कटरीना ने साथ बिताया वक्त

13 जून 2019

Related

रेजीडेंसी
Lucknow

पैमाना भर चुका है, छलकने की देर है...

13 जून 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

सीएम के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी पर चैनल की एमडी समेत 3 पत्रकार गिरफ्तार

9 जून 2019

मंत्री उपेंद्र तिवारी
Lucknow

यूपी के मंत्री का विवादित बयान- उदाहरण देकर बताया हर रेप का नेचर अलग-अलग होता है

10 जून 2019

loot with L and T company employees in sultanpur.
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर में दिनदहाड़े मैनेजर व सहायक मैनेजर को गोली मार 16 लाख रुपये की लूट

10 जून 2019

अभ्यर्थियों पर लाठीचार्ज।
Lucknow

पुलिस भर्ती को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे अभ्यर्थियों में पांच ने खाया जहर, मचा हड़कंप

10 जून 2019

कमलेश्वर से लूट
Lucknow

सिविल अस्पताल के सामने वारदात, बदमाश ने खुद को सीबीआई अधिकारी बता इंजीनियर को लूटा

13 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.