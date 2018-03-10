शहर चुनें

जया प्रदा ने कहा- आजम खां ने मुझे खिलजी की तरह परेशान किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 12:48 PM IST
jaya prada said, azam khan harrased me like khilji
Jaya Prada
मशहूर अभिनेत्री और जया प्रदा ने एक बयान देकर राजनीति के गलियारे में सनसनी फैली दी है। उन्होंने सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खां की तुलना अलाउद्दीन खिलजी से कर दी है।
शनिवार को एक बयान में उन्होंने कहा कि मैं जब पद्मावत देख रही थी तो खिलजी के किरदार को देखकर मुझे आजम खां की याद आ गई कि किस तरह उन्होंने मुझे परेशान किया जब मैं चुनाव लड़ रही थी।

बता दें कि जया प्रदा, अमर सिंह के साथ मिलकर राष्ट्रीय लोक दल में शामिल हो गई थीं। इसी पार्टी से उन्होंने 2014 के आम चुनाव में बिजनौर से चुनाव लड़ा था लेकिन उन्हें जीत नहीं मिली थी।
 


 
