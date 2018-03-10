When I was watching #Padmaavat , Khilji's character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting: Jaya Prada pic.twitter.com/NVRi59aK8A— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2018
राज्यसभा चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस ने अपना रुख स्पष्ट कर दिया है। शनिवार को कांग्रेस के लखनऊ स्थित पार्टी मुख्यालय में विधान मंडल दल के नेता अजय कुमार लल्लू ने कहा कि वह राज्यसभा चुनाव में बसपा का समर्थन करेगी।
10 मार्च 2018