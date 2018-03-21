शहर चुनें

मैंने कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा नहीं दिया: राज बब्बर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 07:17 PM IST
यूपी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर।
यूपी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर। - फोटो : self
राज बब्बर ने इस्तीफे की खबरों का खंडन किया है। लखनऊ में उन्होंने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा कि मैंने इस्तीफा नहीं दिया है।
गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार देर रात राज बब्बर के प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफे की खबरें आई थीं। हालांकि, यह पुष्टि नहीं हुई थी कि उनका इस्तीफा पार्टी हाईकमान ने स्वीकार किया है या नहीं।

बुधवार को लखनऊ पहुंचे राज बब्बर ने सफाई दी और इस्तीफे की खबरों का खंडन किया। वहीं इससे पहले कांग्रेस सांसद प्रमोद तिवारी भी स्पष्ट कर चुके हैं कि राज बब्बर ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा नहीं दिया है।
 
