Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर में मालगाड़ी के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, रेल यातायात अस्त-व्यस्त, जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 11:40 AM IST
goods train wheels derailed in lucknow.
लखनऊ वाराणसी रेल मार्ग स्थित सुल्तानपुर जंक्शन पर सोमवार सुबह करीब 4:30 बजे एक मालगाड़ी के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। हादसे के बाद रेल यातायात प्रभावित होने से यात्रियों को परेशानी हुई।
डीआरएम ने  पूरे मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर दुर्घटना राहत गाड़ी को फैजाबाद से रवाना कर दिया गया।

इंजीनियरों की टीम मौके पर पहुंच कर पटरी से उतरे डिब्बों को फिर से ट्रैक पर लाने का काम कर रही है। हादसे के कारण कुछ देर के लिए यात्री गाड़ियों का यातायात प्रभावित हुआ।

