Family members of a patient beat residents in KGMU.

केजीएमयू: मरीज की मौत पर परिजनों ने की हाथापाई, दो गिरफ्तार, डॉक्टरों ने काम करने से किया इंकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 11:42 AM IST
Family members of a patient beat residents in KGMU.
- फोटो : amar ujala
केजीएमयू के लॉरी कार्डियोलॉजी में शनिवार तड़के एक महिला मरीज ताहिरा बानो (50) की मौत हो जाने पर मृतका के परिजनों व रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर के बीच हाथापाई हो गई। जिससे नाराज होकर डॉक्टर काम छोड़कर चले गए।
मामले की जानकारी पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मृतका के दो परिजनों को गिरफ्तार कर हिरासत में ले लिया है। मारपीट पर कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल की धमकी दी है। वहीं, केजीएमयू प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

लॉरी में रेजिडेंट ने काम करने से मना कर दिया है। जिसके कारण इमरजेंसी व्यवस्था ट्रॉमा में शिफ्ट हो गई है।

Mahant Gyandas hospitalised in SGPGI in Lucknow.
Lucknow

महंत ज्ञानदास की तबियत बिगड़ी, लखनऊ पीजीआई में करवाया गया भर्ती

हनुमानगढ़ी सागरिया पट्टी के महंत व अखिल भारतीय षडदर्शन अखाड़ा परिषद के पूर्व अध्यक्ष ज्ञानदास की शुक्रवार देर अचानक तबियत खराब हो गई। उन्हें लखनऊ के संजय गांधी आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान रेफर किया गया है।

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः अमेठी सहित नौ जिलों के जिलाधिकारी हटाए, 26 आईएएस अधिकारियों के हुए तबादले

13 जुलाई 2019

रीता बहुगुणा जोशी
Lucknow

रीता बहुगुणा जोशी के घर आगजनी मामले में दो अफसरों को मिली क्लीन चिट

13 जुलाई 2019

Transfer of seven police deputy directors in up
Lucknow

यूपीः सात पुलिस उपाधीक्षकों के तबादले, तनु उपाध्याय को गौतमबुद्ध नगर में किया गया तैनात

13 जुलाई 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन
Lucknow

यात्री की मौत पर पत्नी को रोडवेज बस से उतारा, चालक व परिचालक पर कार्रवाई

12 जुलाई 2019

How run tejas on track
Lucknow

130 किमी प्रति घंटे है लखनऊ-आनंदविहार रूट की सीमा, कैसे दौड़ेगी 160 की रफ्तार से तेजस

13 जुलाई 2019

ट्रेन
Lucknow

अब 17 तक रद्द रहेंगी ये सात ट्रेनें, बारिश से अटका मरम्मत का काम

12 जुलाई 2019

800 crore spend on sewer system
Lucknow

आठ सौ करोड़ खर्च, जनता को नहीं मिला फायदा, कल सदन में होगा हंगमा

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बाराबंकी : रिश्तों को कलंकित करते हुए पिता ने बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

12 जुलाई 2019

Students beatup in coaching
Lucknow

फीस वापस करने को लेकर छात्र ने कोचिंग में की मारपीट-तोड़फोड़

13 जुलाई 2019

