Akhilesh Yadav: 'वोटिंग लिस्ट से मुस्लिम-यादवों के नाम हटाने के आरोपों के सबूत दें', EC का सपा प्रमुख को नोटिस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Election Commission asks SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof to substantiate his allegation made at public fora that ECI deliberately deleted names of voters from Yadav& Muslim communities to tune of 20,000 in almost all UP Assembly constituencies, at BJP's behest
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/jMIULkgQSc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.