भाजपा में शामिल हुए भोजपुरी फिल्म स्टार 'निरहुआ', रवि किशन भी लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:24 AM IST
भोजपुरी फिल्म स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव 'निरहुआ'
भोजपुरी फिल्म स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव 'निरहुआ' - फोटो : amar ujala
भोजपुरी फिल्म स्टार दिनेश लाल यादव 'निरहुआ' ने बुधवार को यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात की और भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। कहा जा रहा है कि वह चुनाव भी लड़ सकते हैं।
वहीं, अभिनेता रविकिशन ने भी चुनाव लड़ने के संकेत दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं चुनाव लड़ूंगा लेकिन सीट पार्टी तय करेगी।

निरहुआ व रवि किशन पूर्वांचल की सीटों से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं।
 

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

