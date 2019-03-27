Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HFim2BEmKy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019
Actor & BJP leader Ravi Kisan: I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where. pic.twitter.com/177DnXJnAQ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा के अमेठी पहुंचने से पहले पोस्टर वार शुरू हो गया है। मुसाफिरखाना कस्बे में लगे पोस्टर में लिखा गया है, 'क्या खूब ठगती हो क्यों पांच साल बाद ही अमेठी दिखती हो।' साठ साल का हिसाब दो।
27 मार्च 2019