सनातन धर्म पर टिप्पणी: यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम बोले, ये समाज में विद्वेष पैदा करने की कोशिश है

यूपी के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने तमिलनाडु के मंत्री उदयानिधि स्टालिन की हिंदू धर्म पर की गई टिप्पणी पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनेताओं को किसी धर्म के बारे में आपत्तिजनक बात नहीं कहनी चाहिए। यह समाज में विद्वेष पैदा करने की कोशिश है। मैं इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूं।

#WATCH | Lucknow: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark says, "The people who dissolve venom in the social harmony of the nation will get nothing out of it...Political leaders should abstain… pic.twitter.com/7fJJDT1qCS