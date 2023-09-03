सनातन धर्म पर टिप्पणी: यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम बोले, ये समाज में विद्वेष पैदा करने की कोशिश है

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
यूपी के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने तमिलनाडु के मंत्री उदयानिधि स्टालिन की हिंदू धर्म पर की गई टिप्पणी पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनेताओं को किसी धर्म के बारे में आपत्तिजनक बात नहीं कहनी चाहिए। यह समाज में विद्वेष पैदा करने की कोशिश है। मैं इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूं।
#WATCH | Lucknow: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark says, "The people who dissolve venom in the social harmony of the nation will get nothing out of it...Political leaders should abstain… pic.twitter.com/7fJJDT1qCS— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed