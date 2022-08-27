Rajnath Singh: रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बोले- मोदीराज में भारत को लेकर विश्व की सोच में परिवर्तन हो रहा है

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने लखनऊ में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पिछले आठ वर्षों में भारत को लेकर दुनिया के दूसरे देशों की सोच बदली है। हमारी प्रतिष्ठा और विश्वसनीयता बढ़ी है। मैं अलग-अलग देशों की यात्रा पर जाता हूं और लोगों से बात करता हूं। मैं महसूस करता हूं कि अब भारत को लेकर विश्व की सोच बदल रही है।

India's reputation & credibility is rising. I receive opportunity of visiting several nations & talking to people there. I've visited the most developed nation several times. listening to Americans fills me with pride, people's concept of India is changing: Defence Min in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/oZMa9wi16N