सुबह-सुबह मिली कपल की डेड-बॉडी, हत्‍या या आत्‍महत्‍या ? गुत्‍थी सुलझाने में जुटी पुलिस

टीम डिजिटल/लखनऊ Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 11:40 AM IST
राजधानी लखनऊ में शुक्रवार सुबह हजरतगंज इलाके के जोपलिंग रोड़ पर स्थित सुरजदीप कॉम्‍प्‍लेक्‍स में एक लड़का और लड़की की डेड बॉडी संदिग्‍ध हालात में पाई गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शवों को कब्‍जे में लेकर मामले की  जांच शुरू कर दी है।  कॉम्‍प्‍लेक्‍स की छत पर भी खून के निशान पाए गए हैं, जिससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि दोनों ने पहले हाथ की नशें काटने का प्रयास किया है। इसके बाद दोनों ने वहां से छलांग लगाकर आत्‍महत्‍या कर ली।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक लड़के के हाथ में कट का निशान और लड़की के सिर पर चोट का निशान होने से हत्‍या की आशंका भी जताई जा रही है। हालांकि पुलिस अभी तक किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच सकी है। वह घटना के दोनों पहलुओं की जांच कर रही है। दोनों की पहचान अभी तक नहीं हो पाई है। 
