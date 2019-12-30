नागरिकता कानून के विरोध प्रदर्शनों में पुलिस की भूमिका की जांच हो: राज्यपाल से मिले कांग्रेसी

Lucknow: Congress delegation met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and submitted a memorandum demanding an inquiry into the role of the Police during clashes with protesters. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/OGORAOipWd— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मोहनलालगंज (लखनऊ) के सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर ने लखनऊ की कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर अपनी ही सरकार को कठघरे में खड़ा कर दिया है।
30 दिसंबर 2019