Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Congress delegation met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध प्रदर्शनों में पुलिस की भूमिका की जांच हो: राज्यपाल से मिले कांग्रेसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 02:46 PM IST
कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा।
कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर हुई हिंसा में पुलिस की भूमिका की जांच करने की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने यूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल से मुलाकात की।
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में हुए प्रदर्शनों में पुलिस की भूमिका की जांच की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने यूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल से मुलाकात की।

कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधिमंडल में पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सहित कई वरिष्ठ नेता शामिल थे।

कांग्रेस ने यूपी के अलग-अलग जिलों में हुई हिंसा में पुलिस की भूमिका पर सवाल उठाए हैं।
 
up governor anandi ben patel ajay kumar lallu
