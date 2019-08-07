शहर चुनें

रायबरेली में पटरी से उतरे मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे, लगा लंबा जाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 04:54 PM IST
Compartment of goods train derailed in Raebareli.
फोटो : amar ujala
रायबरेली के डलमऊ जंक्शन पर मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। जिससे क्रॉसिंग का गेट बंद होने से भीषण जाम लग गया।
मौके पर क्षेत्रीय पुलिस के साथ आरपीएफ के सिपाही मौजूद रहे लेकिन जाम से छुटकारा नहीं मिला।

पिछले कई घंटों से मुराई बाग चौराहे के साथ कस्बे के सभी रास्तों पर लंबा जाम लग गया है।
goods train derailed goods train derailed in raebareli indian railways railway
