Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   CM Yogi Adityanath honours women on international Womens day.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने महिलाओं को किया सम्मानित, मिशन शक्ति के दूसरे चरण का किया आगाज

ishwar ashish न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish
Updated Mon, 08 Mar 2021 12:17 PM IST
कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में योगदान देने वाली महिलाओं को सम्मानित किया और मिशन शक्ति के दूसरे चरण का आगाज किया।
इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं का प्रदेश की प्रगति में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। प्रदेश सरकार उनके कल्याण के लिए समर्पित है।
 

उन्होंने इस अवसर पर कई योजनाओं का लोकार्पण किया।

city & states shakti lucknow yogi adityanath lucknow news uttar pradesh news international women's day international women's day 2021 women's day 2021 women's day stories

