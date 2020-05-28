शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल का किया दौरा, व्यवस्थाओं का लिया जायजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 11:35 AM IST
मरीज के परिजन से बात करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मरीज के परिजन से बात करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गुरुवार को लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया और डॉक्टरों से बातचीत की।
उन्होंने मरीजों व उनके परिजनों से भी बात की और उनका हालचाल जाना।
