शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exclusive Interview with Amar Ujala.

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने कार्यकाल के ढाई वर्ष पूरे होने पर अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 06:24 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रदेश सरकार के ढाई वर्ष पूरे होने पर अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत की। इस मौके पर उन्होंने अपनी कार्यकाल की उपलब्धियों व प्रदेश में हुए विकास पर बात की।
विज्ञापन
कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार विपक्ष के निशाने पर रही है जिस पर योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि कानून व्यवस्था में काफी सुधार हुआ है। प्रदेश में निवेशक आ रहे हैं। यह प्रदेश के बदले माहौल के कारण ही संभव हो सका है।
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

एशेज के बाद जारी हुई ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग, बल्लेबाजी से गेंदबाजी तक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा

17 सितंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और स्टीव स्मिथ
स्टीव स्मिथ
विराट कोहली एंड स्टीव स्मिथ
केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

एशेज के बाद जारी हुई ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग, बल्लेबाजी से गेंदबाजी तक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा

17 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

85 की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस पर फिदा हो गए थे एमएफ हुसैन, दीवानगी में 67 बार देखी थी फिल्म

17 सितंबर 2019

MF Hussain
MF Hussain
MF Hussain
MF Husain
Bollywood

85 की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस पर फिदा हो गए थे एमएफ हुसैन, दीवानगी में 67 बार देखी थी फिल्म

17 सितंबर 2019

PM Narendra Modi inspirational mantras for students which can make you successful in life
Education

Birthday Special: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से हर किसी को जरूर सीखनी चाहिए ये आठ बातें

17 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
Gemini
Horoscope

मिथुन राशि : आज का राशिफल

17 सितंबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

17 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी नेता
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के बाद कई और नेताओं पर लटकी पीएसए की तलवार, उमर-महबूबा भी लिस्ट में

17 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
yogi adityanath exclusive interview of yogi adityanath exclusive interview
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

'रात को मेरी पत्नी से चैटिंग करते हैं एसपी साहब', पीड़ित पति ने की डीजीपी से शिकायत

17 सितंबर 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

सूर्य का कन्या राशि में प्रवेश, जानें राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अपने जन्मदिन पर मां से मिलकर पीएम मोदी ने लिया आशीर्वाद
Education

Birthday Special: प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद हर साल नरेंद्र मोदी कैसे मनाते हैं अपना जन्मदिन

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

पति के मोबाइल पर आया मैसेज- पार्किंग में मिलना, पत्नी ने स्कूटी से पीछा कर रंगेहाथ पकड़ा

17 सितंबर 2019

साक्षी अजितेश
Delhi NCR

'दोनों की 50 लाख में ली सुपारी, तीन महीने में मार दूंगा', साक्षी मिश्रा को इंस्टाग्राम पर आया मैसेज

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय किसान संगठन
Meerut

मेरठ-दिल्ली रोड पर किसानों का कब्जा, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के कारण शहर में भीषण जाम

17 सितंबर 2019

kbc
Television

KBC 11: कौन है ये कंटेस्टेंट जिसे अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद शॉल उढ़ाई, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही तारीफ

17 सितंबर 2019

PM Narendra Modi inspirational mantras for students which can make you successful in life
Education

Birthday Special: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से हर किसी को जरूर सीखनी चाहिए ये आठ बातें

17 सितंबर 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Education

Narendra Modi: कहानी उस डायरी की...जिसे लिखकर उसके पन्ने जला देते थे नरेंद्र मोदी

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Education

बॉलीवुड की इस फिल्म से पीएम मोदी को मिली थी प्रेरणा, ये है प्रधानमंत्री का पसंदीदा गाना

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

बाबरी के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी के खिलाफ दर्ज होगा मुकदमा, वर्तिका सिंह की याचिका हुई मंजूर

बाबरी मस्जिद मामले के मुद्दई इकबाल अंसारी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाएगा। उनके खिलाफ अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने धारा 156/3 के तहत जेएम द्वितीय न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की थी।

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
यूपी पुलिस
Lucknow

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए दरोगा के फिल्मी डायलॉग, एसएसपी ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

17 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस, चुनाव याचिका पर कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश

17 सितंबर 2019

up government
Lucknow

उपचुनाव के एलान से पहले 70 से अधिक पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले

16 सितंबर 2019

संजय सेठ और सुरेंद्र नागर
Lucknow

राज्यसभा उपचुनाव में संजय सेठ और सुरेंद्र नागर निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

17 सितंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

उत्तर भारतीयों को अयोग्य बताए जाने पर मायावती ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पर बोला हमला, कहा- माफी मांगें

15 सितंबर 2019

how you can avoid new traffic challan
Lucknow

यूपी में ट्रैफिक जुर्माने में राहत की तैयारी, लेकिन साथ जुड़ी हैं कुछ शर्तें

13 सितंबर 2019

बाराबंकी में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

जनता की अपेक्षाओं पर खरी उतरेगी केंद्र व राज्य की सरकार: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

16 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस ने पांच सीटों पर किया प्रत्याशियों के नामों का एलान

13 सितंबर 2019

A man caught wearing burqa in Vikas nagar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ: शहर में बुर्का पहन कर घूम रहा था लड़का, पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो सामने आई ये बात

15 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

PF खाताधारकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, सरकार ने बढ़ाई ब्याज की दर

छह करोड़ पीएफ खाता धारकों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर आई। दरअसल कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन यानि ईपीएफओ के लिए ब्याज की राशि बढ़कर 8.65 फीसदी कर दी गई है।

17 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

आजादी से पहले शुरू हुई थी सरदार सरोवर बांध की कवायद

17 सितंबर 2019

अमरोहा पुलिस 3:14

अमरोहा में सरेंडर करने आए अपराधी की पुलिस ने निकाली सड़क पर परेड, बदमाश के गले में टांगी गई तख्ती

17 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर 2:25

Public Safety Act: लकड़ी चोरों के लिए बना था कानून लेकिन गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए फारूक अब्दुल्ला

17 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय 1:22

दिग्विजय सिंह का भगवा कपड़ों पर विवादित बयान, कहा- भगवा पहनकर लोग बेचते हैं चूरन

17 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बाराबंकी : टोल टैक्स मांगने पर दंबगों ने मचाया उत्पात, टोल कर्मियों को पीटा

16 सितंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी में अब सरकार नहीं, मंत्री खुद अदा करेंगे अपना आयकर

14 सितंबर 2019

crime
Lucknow

बच्ची से रेप-हत्या में फूटा गुस्सा, हंगामा-प्रदर्शन, कचहरी में वकीलों ने आरोपी को पीटा

17 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

एक रुपये में डायलिसिस की सुविधा का बढ़ेगा दायरा, 36 जिलों में शुरू होंगी सेवाएं

15 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़: पैंट्रीकार में एलपीजी से पका रहे खाना, रेलवे ने दिए हटाने के आदेश

15 सितंबर 2019

16 september crime stories of Lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ क्राइम: विधायक ने दरोगा को धमकाया तो रिटायर्ड फौजी पर बदमाशों ने बरसाई गोलियां

16 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited