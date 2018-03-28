शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   BJP MP savitri bai phule will hold a rally on 1st april against SC/ST policies of government

केंद्र की SC/ST नीतियों के खिलाफ मुखर हुईं BJP MP सावित्री बाई, एक अप्रैल को लखनऊ में करेंगी रैली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 11:27 AM IST
बहराइच सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
बहराइच सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के बहराइच से भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ ही मुखर हो गई हैं। उन्होंने सरकार की एससी/एसटी नीतियों के खिलाफ एक अप्रैल को लखनऊ में रैली करने की घोषणा की है।
बता दें कि एससी/एसटी को नौकरी और प्रमोशन में आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर तीन महीने पहले सावित्री बाई फुले ने बहराइच से आंदोलन शुरू किया था। इसके बाद लखनऊ, बिजनौर, कन्नौज और कानपुर समेत पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों में भी रैलियां कर उन्होंने आरक्षण की मांग की। 

बहराइच सांसद का कहना है कि नमो बुद्धाय सेवा समिति की तरफ से हमारा आंदोलन पूरे प्रदेश में चल रहा है। मैंने सदन में भी आवाज उठाई थी लेकिन आरक्षण के खिलाफ साजिश रची जा रही है। उसे बचाने के लिए मैंने आंदोलन की शुरुआत की है।

सावित्री बाई ने कहा कि मैं सरकार के खिलाफ नहीं हूं, सिर्फ शोषित, दलित, पिछड़ों और अल्पसंख्यकों को उनका अधिकार दिलाना चाहती हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक हमारी मांगें सरकार नहीं मान लेती, आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।
 


 
bjp mp savitri bai phule lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahira Khan
Bollywood

यूपी-बिहार लूट ले गई ये पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस, रणबीर के साथ आ चुकी अफेयर की खबरें

28 मार्च 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार ने शाहरुख खान को गिफ्ट की हीरे की अंगूठी, इतना बड़ा साइज देख 'बादशाह' के भी होश उड़े

28 मार्च 2018

Cancer patient
Science Wonders

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला कैंसर का तोड़, बिना कीमोथेरिपी कराए मरीज को मिलेगा जीवनदान

28 मार्च 2018

Family Time With Kapil Sharma
Television

नया शो शुरू होते ही कपिल शर्मा ने रानी मुखर्जी को दिखाए तेवर, दो घंटे कराया इंतजार, फिर...

28 मार्च 2018

New smartphone app can detect scent
Science Wonders

इस्राइली कंपनी बनाने जा रही है ऐसा सेंसर जो हर तरह की महक को पहचान लेगा

28 मार्च 2018

alia bday
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर से अफेयर की खबरों के बीच आलिया ने उनकी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड्स से कर डाली यह डील

28 मार्च 2018

Akshaye Khanna
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : लगातार फ्लॉप फिल्मों के बाद भी हिट है ये हीरो, पिता की मौत से टूट गए थे अक्षय खन्ना

28 मार्च 2018

आराध्या बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की बेटी को अंबानी परिवार की पार्टी के लिए मिला था स्पेशल न्यौता, जानिए क्यों है इतना लगाव?

28 मार्च 2018

Mouni Roy
Television

डेब्यू से पहले ही अक्षय कुमार की हीरोइन हुईं इतनी बोल्ड, बेहद छोटी ड्रेस में खिचवा डाली फोटो

28 मार्च 2018

kapil ali asgar
Television

फैंस को नहीं पसंद आया कपिल शर्मा का नया शो, याद आई 'नानी' और बोल पड़े ये बात

28 मार्च 2018

Most Read

fire broke out at annexy bhawan in lucknow
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय में लगी आग से हड़कंप, शॉर्ट सर्किट से हुआ था हादसा

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री भवन (एनेक्सी) के दूसरे तल पर गृह विभाग के सचिव भगवान स्वरूप के कमरे में आग लगने की घटना से हड़कंप मच गया।

28 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

भाजपा नेता की बेटी से सरेआम छेड़छाड़, अपहरण की कोशिश

28 मार्च 2018

डॉ. रामविलास दास वेदांती
Lucknow

राममंदिर नहीं बना तो अगली रामनवमी को कर लूंगा आत्मदाह: डॉ. रामविलास दास वेदांती

27 मार्च 2018

जेसीबी मशीन से नहर की खुदाई कराती गुजरात और इटावा पुलिस
Kanpur

98 लाख के नोटों से भरी एटीएम कैश वैन को जमीन में गाड़ा, खुदाई के लिए मंगवाई जेसीबी मशीन

28 मार्च 2018

विधानसभा में बोलते सीएम योगी
Lucknow

UPCOCA बिल उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा में ध्वनिमत से पारित

27 मार्च 2018

मांगों
Rewari

मांगों

28 मार्च 2018

up 100 issues new number because of technical issue.
Lucknow

यूपी 100 में तकनीकी दिक्कतें, कोई प्रॉब्लम हो तो डायल करें ये नया नंबर

27 मार्च 2018

प्रदर्शनी लगाकर आत्मा और
Rewari

प्रदर्शनी लगाकर आत्मा और

28 मार्च 2018

गंगनहर में छात्र डूबा
Muzaffarnagar

गंगनहर में छात्र डूबा

28 मार्च 2018

सफाई ठेकेदार व भ्रष्टाचार पर तीन घंटे तक पार्षदों ने अधिकारियों पर किये वार
Karnal

सफाई ठेकेदार व भ्रष्टाचार पर तीन घंटे तक पार्षदों ने अधिकारियों पर किये वार

28 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

मंत्रीजी के इंतजार में भूख और प्यास से बच्चे हुए बेहाल

राजधानी लखनऊ में एक स्पोर्ट्स कम्पटीशन के दौरान बच्चों को कड़ी धूप में बैठाया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने के लिए करीब 2500 स्टूडेंट्स पहुंचे थे। कार्यक्रम के समापन समारोह में राज्य शिक्षा मंत्री संदीप सिंह को पहुंचना था।

28 मार्च 2018

lucknow 0:56

लखनऊ सचिवालय में इस वजह से लगी आग

28 मार्च 2018

एंबुलेंस 2:24

बाराबंकी में शव को नहीं मिली एंबुलेंस, बेटे ने पिता का शव ढोया रिक्शा पर

27 मार्च 2018

यूपीकोका 4:01

यूपीकोका विधानसभा में पास, सीएम योगी बोले, ये 'कानून' सुरक्षा की गारंटी

27 मार्च 2018

राम गोविंद 1:47

UPCOCA बिल विधानसभा में ध्वनिमत से पारित, विपक्ष ने बताया गैरजरूरी

27 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.