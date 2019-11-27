शहर चुनें

Ayodhya: Saints welcomed the decision of Sunni Waqf Board.

सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के फैसले का संतों ने किया स्वागत, कहा- अयोध्या ने पूरी दुनिया को दिया संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 03:57 PM IST
महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास व महंत दिनेंद्रदास।
महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास व महंत दिनेंद्रदास। - फोटो : amar ujala
राममंदिर को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ पुनर्विचार याचिका न दाखिल करने के सुन्नी सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के एलान का अयोध्या के संतों ने स्वागत किया है। संत-धर्माचार्यों ने मुस्लिम पक्ष के रुख की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि एक बार फिर अयोध्या से सौहार्द का संदेश पूरे विश्व को गया है।

मुस्लिम पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी ने भी बोर्ड के फैसले का स्वागत किया है, हालांकि दूसरे पक्षकार हाजी महबूब ने कहा कि वे पुनर्विचार याचिका करने के ऑल इंडिया पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के निर्णय के साथ हैं।
महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास व महंत दिनेंद्रदास।
महंत नृत्यगोपाल दास व महंत दिनेंद्रदास। - फोटो : amar ujala
नृत्यगाोपाल दास 
नृत्यगाोपाल दास  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महंत दिनेंद्रदास।
महंत दिनेंद्रदास। - फोटो : amar ujala
हाजी महबूब।
हाजी महबूब। - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
