Atiq Ashraf Murder: प्रयागराज में अतीक और अशरफ की हत्या, रात में बेखबर रहा लखनऊ जेल में बंद बेटा उमर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Sun, 16 Apr 2023 07:04 AM IST
सार

प्रयागराज में उमेश पाल हत्याकांड के आरोपी माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ की कॉल्विन हॉस्पिटल में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है। तीन लड़कों ने गोलियां बरसाकर माफिया भाइयों की हत्या को अंजाम दिया। 

Atiq Ashraf Murder Umar locked in Lucknow jail remained unaware at night
मोहम्मद उमर और अतीक अहमद। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

राजधानी की जेल में बंद अतीक अहमद का बेटा उमर शनिवार रात प्रयागराज में मेडिकल के लिए जाते समय पुलिस कस्टडी में अपने पिता और उसके भाई अशरफ की हत्या से बेखबर आराम फरमाता रहा। दरअसल, माफिया ब्रदर्स की हत्या की वारदात के समय जेल बंद हो चुकी थी। 



सभी बंदी अपनी बैरकों में चले गए थे। इसलिए उमर को रात में जानकारी नहीं हो सकी। हालांकि जेल प्रशासन ने हाई सिक्योरिटी में बंद अतीक के बेटे मोहम्मद उमर की बैरक की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है। साथ ही सुरक्षा में लगे जेलकर्मियों के साथ ही सीसीटीवी के जरिए लगातार उसकी निगरानी की जा रही है। 


उमर को अपने भाई असद के दोपहर में हुए एनकाउंटर की सूचना भी शाम को देर से मिली थी। शुक्रवार को पूरी रात वह बेचैन रहा। जेल सूत्रों की मानें तो वह सिर पर हाथ रखकर लेटा जरूर लेकिन बार-बार आंसुओं को पोंछता रहा। रात करीब दो बजे उमर फिर उठकर बैठ गया। हालांकि कुछ देर बाद वह नहाने चला गया। वापस आकर उसने नमाज पढ़ी। इसके बाद चार बजे हल्का नाश्ता कर रोजा रखा।

माफिया अतीक और अशरफ की पुलिस कस्टडी में गोली मारकर हत्या
पुलिस कस्टडी में स्वास्थ्य जांच के लिए शनिवार देर रात प्रयागराज के कॉल्विन अस्पताल ले जाते समय माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ की मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास मीडियाकर्मी बनकर आए तीन बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। 

घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस के साथ-साथ प्रशासनिक अमले में हड़कंप मच गया। खबर लिखे जाने तक मौके पर भारी फोर्स के साथ-साथ कई वरिष्ठ अफसर पहुंच गए थे। गोलीबारी में एक सिपाही भी घायल होने की सूचना है। उमेश पाल हत्याकांड में माफिया अतीक और उसके भाई अशरफ चार दिन की पुलिस कस्टडी में थे। 

मीडियाकर्मी बनकर आए थे दो बदमाश
शनिवार को तीसरे दिन धूमनगंज थाने के लॉकअप में बंद अतीक व अशरफ से एटीएस ने हथियार तस्करी की बाबत पूछताछ की थी। रात लगभग साढ़े दस बजे जब दोनों को रूटीन मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए कॉल्विन अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा था। तभी मीडियाकर्मी बनकर तीन बदमाश बाइक से आए और ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग करनी शुरू कर दी। 

पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
इस दौरान साथ में रहे पुलिस कर्मी भाग खड़े हुए। गोलियां लगने से अतीक व अशरफ लहूलुहान होकर गिर पड़े। एक सिपाही भी घायल हो गया। बाद में दोनों को आनन-फानन स्वरूपरानी नेहरू अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 

मौके से दो पिस्टल व छह खोखे मिले हैं। घटना की सूचना पर सभी थानों की पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया गया। गौरतलब है कि उमेश पाल अपहरण कांड में एमपीएमएलए अदालत ने अतीक को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। अतीक अहमद पर सौ से अधिक मुकदमे चल रहे हैं।


Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

