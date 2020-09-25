शहर चुनें
अब चंदौली पुलिस पर लगे भ्रष्टाचार के गम्भीर आरोप, आईपीएस अमिताभ ठाकुर ने ट्वीट की रेट लिस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 01:26 PM IST
आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर
आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
प्रयागराज और महोबा के बाद अब चंदौली पुलिस पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगे हैं। आईपीएस अधिकारी अमिताभ ठाकुर ने चंदौली जिले की मुगलसराय कोतवाली की कथित वसूली की पूरी सूची ट्वीट की है।
उन्होंने दावा किया है कि केवल मुगल सराय कोतवाली से 35 लाख रुपये से अधिक की वसूली प्रति माह की जा रही है।
ट्वीट की गई सूची में बताया गया है कहां से कितनी वसूली पुलिस के द्वारा की जाती है।


अमिताभ ठाकुर ने इस मामले की जांच की मांग की है। अमर उजाला इस सूची की पुष्टि नहीं करता है।
