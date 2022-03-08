यूपी: सपा नेता आजम खां को जमानत मिली, अभी जेल में ही रहेंगे

Allahabad High Court grants bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in connection with a land grab case. He will continue to be lodged in jail as judgement in two cases against him are reserved. He is currently lodged at Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/q3eQB40pfU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.